North Shore made the necessary adjustments in the second half and used them to fend off Dickinson 43-34 in Friday's Class 6A, Division I area round playoff at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 11:56 pm
North Shore made the necessary adjustments in the second half and used them to fend off Dickinson 43-34 in Friday’s Class 6A, Division I area round playoff at Galena Park ISD Stadium.
The defending state champion Mustangs move on to play Katy Cinco Ranch.
North Shore has not put together a 71-3 record and three state titles over the last five years by playing careless football. Yet that is exactly what happened in the first half of Friday’s contest.
Penalties, fumbles and numerous other miscues left the Mustangs holding on to a 24-21 lead at halftime.
Dickinson quarterback John Solomon contributed by picking apart the North Shore defense with seven completions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
The Gators began the third quarter by recovering a squib kickoff at the Mustang 30.
Solomon went back to work with a 30-yard scoring strike to Marquis Johnson.
That slap in the face appeared to wake the slumbering Mustangs, who wasted no time in responding.
Rashaad Johnson broke a 55-yard touchdown run on the second play of the series to regain the lead at 30-28.
Burned by the Dickinson passing game in the first half, North Shore began putting more more pressure on Solomon in the second.
Solomon was limited to two completions over the remainder of the contest in 13 attempts.
The Mustang defense also stepped up, forcing three punts in the third period.
North Shore went back to its power rushing attack, using the tandem of Johnson and D’Andre Hardeman to wear down the Dickinson defense.
Johnson and Hardeman combined for 258 yards on 30 carries in the contest.
The Mustangs used a 61-yard drive in 10 plays to extend its lead to nine, with Hardeman scoring from 2 yards out.
Following another punt, the Mustangs moved the ball to the Gator 25 before back-to-back sacks by Ja’Marcus Anderson and Tre Ford forced a turnover on downs.
North Shore got the ball back with 6:46 left in the game and looked to put the outcome on ice when Hardeman scored from 20 yards.
Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Mustang 25 to give the Gators new life.
Dickinson needed just four plays to convert, with Solomon covering the final yard with 3:31 left.
North Shore sealed the win by recovering an onside kick and running out the clock.
