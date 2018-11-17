EL CAMPO
An early injury to a standout player, six turnovers, and a bruising effort on both offense and defense from the Goliad Tigers was too much for Hitchcock, as the Bulldogs were dealt a 34-0 loss in Saturday’s Region IV-3A-I bi-district playoff game at Ricebird Stadium.
While they mixed things up with the occasional spread formation, the Tigers were most effective on offense when they lined up in power sets as they put 10 points on the board in the second quarter and then 21 more points in the third quarter.
On the other side, Hitchcock’s run-heavy offense struggled to find its rhythm after Deonza McCardell, a 1,000-plus-yard rusher on the season, was knocked out of the game while on defense during the opening possession with an apparent leg injury. McCardell later attempted to return to the game, but was unable to play through the injury.
“He’s so big to our offense, so we were kind of scrambling,” Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith said. “We had to throw it a little bit, which we would’ve like to have stayed in our (slot-T). We had some turnovers.”
After forcing a Goliad punt, Hitchcock also was forced to punt near midfield, but an unfortunate sequence for the Bulldogs saw field position flipped in the Tigers’ favor.
Hitchcock’s initial punt pinned Goliad down at their own 12-yard line, but the Bulldogs had to re-do the kick after lining up in an illegal formation. In a classic display of football karma, Hitchcock’s next punt was shanked to the tune of just 7 yards, allowing Goliad to take over at its 45-yard line.
The Bulldogs’ defense bent, but didn’t break on the Goliad drive, though, as Tigers kicker Lee Ojeda booted a field goal from 43 yards out to give Goliad a 3-0 lead 10 seconds into the second quarter.
A nice punt return following a Hitchcock three-and-out gave Goliad’s offense favorable field position again, and runs of 20 and 11 yards by bulldozing running back Logan Bland (15 carries, 121 yards) helped set up a 4-yard QB keeper touchdown run by Dontavion Clay.
Hitchcock’s offense moved the ball into Goliad territory, but an interception by Clay ended the threat. The Bulldogs defense was then able to get a big stop on fourth-and-3 to give the offense the ball back at the Goliad 46-yard line with 2:08 to play, but Hitchcock was unable to put up any points before the halftime break.
Goliad took advantage of a Hitchcock mistake at the start of the second half to eventually put Hitchcock in a 0-17 hole. Clay recovered a fumble at the Bulldogs’ 32-yard line. A big third-and-long 22-yard rush by Bland was followed by a 6-yard TD run by Bland.
Goliad’s next two TDs had some major razzle-dazzle. Chris Torres bobbled the ball before hauling it in and racing to the end zone for a 64-yard TD reception. On the Tigers’ next possession, Clay took what appeared to be a big loss on a QB keeper, and hurdled one Hitchcock defender and juked another to score a 4-yard rushing TD, and suddenly the score was 31-0 in Goliad’s favor at the 2:56 mark of the third quarter.
The big boot of Ojeda split the uprights from 46 yards out late in the fourth quarter for the final tally.
Hitchcock finishes the 2018 season at 7-4, but the future looks bright for the program as it returns several key players — including freshman quarterback Christian Dorsey and sophomore twin brothers Davin and Devin Preston.
“We played a lot of young kids, and we’re just going to have to go and get better in the offseason,” Smith said. “I’m proud of our seniors who stuck with us, a lot of young guys got a lot of playing time. We started a freshman quarterback who we feel is going to be special, we’ve got some young guys coming, and we feel the future is going to be bright.”
