BAYTOWN
It was a game ultimately decided by the Friendswood Mustangs' second-chance points and Baytown Lee not being able to hit that key shot that would not only keep small flickers of momentum, but also truly change the game's identity to terms dictated by the Ganders.
It all added up to a 54-51 Friendswood victory leading to the Ganders staying home for the playoffs after a 90-45 Crosby win in Santa Fe.
The Ganders (5-8 in District 22-5A) came out against a very stubborn defensive effort that would not make Lee efforts to the rim come easy nor any jumper go uncontested.
Lee didn’t have a problem showing patience moving the ball, but it was more a matter of not seeing choice takes find the bottom of the net.
Friendswood (10-3) finished the first eight minutes up, 10-4.
Lee got hyped to start the second stanza, using some plucky defense and a few strong offensive possessions to pull within 12-9 at just north of the 5-minute mark.
However, a combination of empty possessions, some good Mustang possessions and a few favorable whistles for the visitors pushed Friendswood up, 21-9, as halftime beckoned.
Ultimately Lee would keep things interesting for the second half, trailing 23-14 at the break.
The third quarter saw the margin between the two stay the same until a triple apiece by Julian Laubach and Montrell Motton helped pull Lee to within 31-27 a few ticks before the 2-minute mark.
Another Motton three cut Ganders' deficit to 33-30 as the third quarter buzzer beckoned.
That's when the party started and Ja'Kenan Davis brought the music with two Gander layups in the fourth quarter's opening moments for a 34-33 Lee lead.
The teams were tied at 35-apiece at the 6-minute mark and for the next 180 seconds the teams traded twos to stay tied.
Then a plethora of missed free throws and jumpers and inopportune turnovers helped the Mustangs pull away.
