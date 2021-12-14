LA PORTE
In what was a battle of District 22-5A unbeatens, the hosting La Porte Lady Bulldogs left little doubt as to whose ‘0’ would go in a 64-31 dismantling of the Friendswood Lady Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 14, 2021 @ 11:20 pm
LA PORTE
In what was a battle of District 22-5A unbeatens, the hosting La Porte Lady Bulldogs left little doubt as to whose ‘0’ would go in a 64-31 dismantling of the Friendswood Lady Mustangs on Tuesday night.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.