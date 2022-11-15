LEAGUE CITY
Early into their 2022-23 boys basketball season, a young Clear Springs Chargers team is looking for new faces to step up into larger responsibilities; Tuesday night, it was junior guard Ricky Young’s turn.
LEAGUE CITY
Early into their 2022-23 boys basketball season, a young Clear Springs Chargers team is looking for new faces to step up into larger responsibilities; Tuesday night, it was junior guard Ricky Young’s turn.
Young’s late drive to the hoop and clutch free throws provided the game-winning points for the home Chargers, as they edged a tough visiting Pasadena Memorial Mavericks team 52-50 in overtime.
“It’s about growth; we’re still learning how to handle certain situations,” said Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Hairfield, whose starting five featured four juniors and a sophomore. “Varsity players who were role players last year are now stepping into larger roles like Ricky. Last year, he had to sit behind a district MVP, but it’s his turn, and he came out and scored some big buckets for us today.”
After Mavericks big man Robert Miller III knocked down a 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into OT tied 46-all, Clear Springs was able to cling to a narrow lead established 7 seconds into the extra period when Alec Belter zipped a nice pass to Izu Emelife for a lay-in.
Later in overtime, a pair of made free throws from Jeremy Hinojosa gave the Chargers a 50-47 lead, but Sebastian Farias swished a corner 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds left in OT to knot the score back up at 50-50.
That’s when Young got the ball in his hands, attacking the basket and getting fouled on his shot attempt with just 1 second on the clock. Following Young’s huge free throws, Memorial’s full-court in-bound heave sailed out of bounds to seal the game.
The ebb and flow of the game — that is, before it was settled in OT — saw Clear Springs establish leads, only to see Memorial continually close the gap.
The Chargers led the first quarter by as much as 10-4 before the Mavs made it a 10-9 score at the end of the frame. A 21-14 second-quarter lead by Clear Springs was whittled down to 23-20 by halftime.
In the second half, just when it looked like Clear Springs might pull away with a 12-3 run giving the Chargers a 39-31 lead early in the fourth quarter, Memorial once again climbed back into the contest.
Young led Clear Springs in scoring with 15 points, while Romulus Caroselli was a force on the boards with 17 rebounds to go along with seven points.
Emelife added nine points, all in the second half, while Luke Van Chau was a spark in the third quarter with all eight of his points coming in the third frame.
The 6-foot-9 Miller stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead Memorial. Gary Brown III chipped in 13 points for the Mavs.
The Chargers will be back in action 6 p.m. Friday at home against Cy Woods.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.