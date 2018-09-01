CONVERSE
The Converse Judson Rockets rode a balanced offensive attack, a physically-imposing defensive line and a dominant second quarter Saturday to defeat the Clear Springs Chargers, 46-28, at D.W. Rutledge Stadium.
Clear Springs hung tough with Judson to start the game, before the Rockets blasted off in the second quarter.
“We had some spurts where we looked pretty good, but then we had that lull in the second quarter where we didn’t play really well on either side of the ball,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said.
The Chargers struck first in the game helped by a 51-yard kickoff return by Kaleb Hymes that set up a short field. It was Hymes (14 carries, 78 yards, one TD; three receptions, 39 yards, one TD) who also finished the drive, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Garrett Rooker (9-for-19, 117 yards, three TDs, two interceptions) at the 8:41 mark of the first quarter.
Judson struck right back with a 1:07 drive. A pair of nice runs (23 yards and 21 yards) by quarterback Mike Chandler II (12-for-20, 179 yards, three TDs; 10 carries 89 yards) set up a 5-yard TD run by Sincere McCormick (11 carries, 67 yards, one TD) to tie things up, 7-7.
On Clear Springs’ next possession, a 52-yard pick-6 by linebacker Kevin Wood gave Judson a 14-7 lead.
A solid Clear Springs punt, a sack by defensive back Nick Thompson and a Judson delay of game penalty, pinned the Rockets on their own 3-yard line, and the ensuing punt only reached their 27-yard line. On Clear Springs’ first play after the punt, Rooker found tight end Terrance Woodson for a TD pass to knot the score back up, 14-14, with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was all Judson, though, as the Rockets began the period with a drive that lasted just 45 seconds and ended with a 25-yard TD connection from Chandler II to Antony Shelton. A blocked extra point left the score at 20-14.
Midway through the quarter, Judson added a 40-yard TD pass from Chandler II to Rashad Wisdom (13 carries, 64 yards) to push the lead to 27-14. Judson then took advantage of a 12-yard punt that set the offense up at Clear Springs’ 27-yard line, with Chandler II finding Marcus Harmon for an 18-yard TD reception. A two-point conversion attempt was no good, leaving the score at 33-14.
An interception by Judson cornerback Michael Washington II helped set up a 41-yard field goal by Humberto Villarreal to end the half, which gave Judson a 36-14 lead heading to the locker room.
Clear Springs played better in the second half, but not before Judson tacked on one more TD on its opening drive. The Rockets marched 91 yards down field in just 2:09, capping their long drive with Harmon scoring on a 7-yard jet sweep.
With 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Rooker and Woodson had their second TD connection of the night, this one from 7 yards out.
After Villareal split the uprights on a 36-yard field goal, Hymes scored his second TD of the night on a highlight-reel 54-yard dash to the end zone at the 9:06 mark of the fourth quarter.
“I was disappointed in the final score, but we made a short-term goal at halftime to play better in the second half than we did in the first, and we achieved that,” Dailey said. “We’re going to use this as a learning experience, and we learned a lot about our football team — what we need to improve going into next week.”
Up next for the Chargers will be another tough test in their home opener 6 p.m. Saturday against Klein Collins at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
