Three locals remain in the University Interscholastic League team tennis playoffs after lopsided bi-district victories on Tuesday.
Clear Creek, Friendswood and Ball High each advanced to Thursday’s area round, while the lone fatality was a Clear Falls 10-4 loss at Pearland Dawson.
The Wildcats had little problems putting away Alief Hastings, 10-0, in a Region III-6A first-rounder at Manvel High School.
Clear Creek won all seven doubles matches, then captured three quick singles wins to earn a 3:30 p.m. second-round matchup at Baytown Sterling.
“With a strong senior-led boys side, they dominated in doubles to win the first three points right off the bat,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “Once the girls warmed up, they also took all three points.”
Providing the boys doubles wins were the teams of Carter Crookston/Brice Farine, Jonricco Abarquez/Will Irvine and Leon Bolender/Lucas Tronchin.
Crookston and Farine led the charge with a 6-1, 6-1 romp in the No. 1 match.
Also pitching in for Clear Creek were the girls doubles teams of Alejandra Lopez/Mary Tacorda, Reagan Canales/Miranda Hixson and Michaela Clark/Clarissa Valcoviak, and the mixed tandem of Payton Pagan/Griffin Baillargeon.
Later, Crookston won again in the No. 1 singles, as did Lopez in the girls’ top matchup, before Baillargeon iced the victory with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 4 boys.
Over in Region III-5A, both Friendswood and Ball High rolled into the second round. The Mustangs shut out Dayton at Deer Park High School, 17-0, while the Tors belted Port Neches-Groves at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown, 14-5.
Friendswood also steamrolled in the doubles to set up decisive singles victories by the girls’ Maura Mitchell, Nina Gonzalez and Quinn Radtke, hers being the clincher, a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash at No. 1.
“It wasn’t a very close match,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “The kids we have playing are simply more experienced in big matches.
“Our stated goal is to dominate our region, and so far we have done everything in our power to do that. Our path will become more difficult very soon, as there are other teams in our region with similar talent and similar goals.”
Next up for Friendswood, 5A’s No. 14-ranked team in the state, is a home match against Angleton, starting at 4 p.m.
“We will not look ahead beyond Angleton, as it is the only match on our immediate radar that counts for now,” Cook said.
As for Ball High, the Tors led 5-2 after the doubles, then swept the boys’ half of the singles to trek on in the postseason tournament. Ball High next will host Manvel at 3 p.m.
“Our boys dominated this match,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said. “They have been strengthening tremendously and working angles in strategic plays.”
Picking up boys singles wins for Ball High, in order, were Tony Corrales, Storm Simonin, Jerry Santos, Mack Jobe, William Harris and Bryce Rosales.
Corrales headed the attack with a 7-5, 6-2 effort past Jonah Smith at No. 1.
LeGate also was pleased with the mixed doubles team of Daphne Morales and Pablo Carcano, who teamed up together for the first time to prevail 6-0, 6-0.
“(Morales and Carcano) worked well together, finding the open court and communicating in their movement,” LeGate said.
“We are really coming together as a team, and I could not be more proud. We’re in a good position and anticipate a strong showing at home. We have been working hard, and I am anxious to see where it will take us.”
Clear Falls, meanwhile, did not have an answer for No. 23 state-ranked Dawson’s girls lineup in their Region III-6A encounter.
“The depth on Dawson’s girls side was too much to overcome,” Knights first-year head coach Adam Kent said.
Reed Collier picked up two of the four wins in the No. 1 singles and doubles, the latter with Blake Goodman.
Adding to the Clear Falls win total was Brissa Mendoza in the No. 1 girls singles, and the No. 3 girls doubles team of Calli Ard and Eriika Passi.
AREA ROUND
• Class 6A
Clear Creek vs. Baytown Sterling at Baytown Sterling High School, 3:30 p.m.
• Class 5A
Ball High vs. Manvel at Ball High School, 3 p.m.
Friendswood vs. Angleton at Friendswood High School, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.