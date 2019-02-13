Almost all of the Galveston County girls basketball teams that qualified for the playoffs passed their first tests with wins in the bi-district round earlier this week, and now the competition will ramp up as the area round is set. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
AREA ROUND GAMES TO WATCH
• Ball High vs. Alvin Shadow Creek: After a patient, disciplined effort saw the Lady Tors prevail Tuesday, 60-44, against a tough Port Neches-Groves team, Ball High will now face a Lady Sharks team fresh off a feeding frenzy in the form of a 91-48 rout of District 24-5A champion Houston Madison.
Two of the county’s best girls hoopers — point guard Ariana Smith and forward Bebe Galloway — lead Ball High, while Shadow Creek is led by their young core of sophomores Bre’yon White and Da’nae Williams and freshman leading scorer R’mani Taylor.
Tip-off for the Region III-5A area round game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Santa Fe High School.
• Clear Springs vs. Pasadena Dobie: Expect a defensive struggle when the Chargers lock up against the Lady Longhorns in their second-round playoff matchup.
Known for implementing a high-pressure, full-court defense, Clear Springs grinded out a 60-53 win over upset-minded Richmond George Ranch in the bi-district round. Dobie came away with a minor upset in bi-district play, emerging victorious in a low-scoring affair, 35-29.
The Chargers are led by a young group in sophomores Jermia Green and Niyah Johnson and freshman Kylie Minter, and will also have the senior leadership of varsity mainstay Vianey Galvan. Annette Eonne and Briasia Garza are among the players to watch for Dobie.
Tip-off for the Region III-6A area round game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Pearland Dawson High School.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
(Region III-6A) Clear Falls vs. Atascocita, 6 p.m. Friday at La Porte High School
(Region III-5A) Friendswood vs. Manvel, 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin High School
(Region III-3A) Hitchcock vs. Woodville, 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Oaks High School
