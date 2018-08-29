LEAGUE CITY
Mother Nature had her say in the opening round of District 24-6A team tennis.
In a hotly contested intra-county, intra-city face-off interrupted by rain on Tuesday, Clear Creek holds a slim 5-4 lead over its neighbors at Clear Falls.
The two teams will try again today at 3 p.m.
But Dickinson and Clear Brook were able to get their match in before the inclement weather took over, with the Gators dropping a 17-2 decision to the Wolverines.
Meanwhile, in a non-district match, Friendswood and Deer Park had to wait for the rain to leave before the Mustangs had their way with the visiting Deer, also by a 17-2 knockout.
“It’s going to be a tight finish,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said after Tuesday’s initial matchups. “We are a few matches away from the score to likely be 7-7, with five singles matches just getting going. It will come down to one or two of the last matches.”
The Wildcats carried a 4-3 lead into the singles play, where Clear Creek’s Carter Crookston aided his team’s cause with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Reid Collier in the featured No. 1 boys’ matchup.
Over at Clear Brook in Friendswood, Dickinson head coach Christopher Reyes said his Gators “battled hard,” recording their two wins in the doubles action.
Dickinson’s No. 1 girls doubles team of John’Na Baldwin and Cecilia Chong won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, while the No. 3 Lady Gators, Haley Craton and Amanda Simon, rallied for a dramatic 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 thriller.
“They were down 1-4 in the second set and came back,” Reyes said of Craton and Simon.
“We had two other matches go to third-set tiebreakers that didn’t go our way,” Reyes added. “We are competing at a high level and are going to surprise any opponent that takes us lightly.
“I was proud of our effort. We were aggressive and fought for every point.”
Next up for the Gators will be a non-district home match on Wednesday against Pasadena Dobie, starting at 3 p.m.
As for Friendswood, the Mustangs improved to 6-2 with another lopsided victory, sweeping the doubles for a quick 7-0 lead.
Then, in the singles, Friendswood claimed five matches on both sides, boys and girls, to claim the easy win.
“I feel like we played very well for the most part,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “We had a pretty long weather delay, but that’s been pretty common this season so far.”
Bagging singles wins for Friendswood were the boys’ Race Haas, Noah Smistad, Josh Grewal, Andrew Litzinger and Frank Lu, and the top five girls in order, Quinn Radtke, Maura Mitchell, Mia Gonzalez, Nina Gonzalez and Linh Van.
In the No. 1 singles matchups, Haas eased past Will Marker, 6-0, 6-3, and Radtke shut out Morgan Cook, 6-0, 6-0.
“We dominated at line one and two in girls’ singles and doubles, but that’s not too surprising since our top four girls are pretty strong,” Cook said.
Radtke and Mitchell teamed up in the No. 1 doubles for another 6-0, 6-0 whitewash.
“We still have a few things that we are always working on, but I really like this group of kids and have very high expectations for where we can go with them,” Cook said.
Friendswood, the District 23-5A favorite, will not return to the courts again until Sept. 7 when it entertains former 24-6A rival Clear Creek.
Meanwhile, running into rain problems on Tuesday, as well, was Clear Springs with its annual non-district showdown at Dobie.
The Chargers and Longhorns will give it one more go today at 3 p.m., this time at Clear Springs. Weather permitting, the Chargers also play host to Baytown Sterling at 3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.