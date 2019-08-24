FRIENDSWOOD
With district play in team tennis just around the corner, locals are getting in their last weeks of warmup matches.
Friendswood has been the busiest of the bunch, improving to 6-0 with three impressive wins at Friday and Saturday’s Fort Bend Dualathon.
The Mustangs beat Katy Morton Ranch 17-2 and Katy Cinco Ranch 16-3 on opening day, then eased past Fort Bend Ridge Point 11-8.
“We played (Saturday) short a few players, so the score may be a bit deceptive, but our kids handled it very well,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
Meanwhile, Ball High, the Mustangs’ probable top challengers in District 23-5A, dropped their first match of the season, an 11-8 setback to Nederland at Lamar University in Beaumont.
After defeating Pasadena Dobie (19-0) and Deer Park (13-6) in the first week of the season, Friendswood added Clear Falls to its list of victims in a 15-3 win, charging ahead early with a 6-1 advantage in the doubles.
Then, in the singles, the Mustangs won nine more matches, Natan Bondin and Quinn Radtke claiming the top boys and girls positions, respectively.
Adding to the Friendswood win total were the boys’ Josh Grewal, Kiertan Patel and Mitchell Litvinov, and the girls’ Maura Mitchell, Mia Gonzalez, Adri McElwain and Maddie Coburn.
Salvaging singles wins for the Knights were David Castillo at the No. 2 boys and Rachel Baud at the No. 4 girls.
Earlier, in the mixed doubles, Clear Falls’ Brissa Mendoza and Arya Shah defeated McElwain and Rohan Sunkureddi 9-7.
Along with their dual matches wins, the Mustangs also competed in the Georgetown UTR Kickoff event, where Radtke placed first in the “A” singles and “A” doubles with Mitchell, who was fourth in the “A” singles.
In the boys’ action, Bondin finished fifth in the “A” singles, and Litvinov and Steven Ringer won their respective singles draws.
The Mustangs were also third (Bondin/Grewal) and fifth (Frank Lu/Patel) in the boys’ “A” doubles.
“Overall we have had very solid play from our experienced players,” Cook said. “We are working hard to train our new starters and getting everyone match tough.
“We are off to a great start and expect to be state-ranked relatively high when the (Texas Tennis Coaches Association) rankings come out in mid-September.”
Next up for Friendswood will be a road trip to perennial Region III-6A champion Houston Memorial at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“That one should be our toughest match of the year, so we are very excited about it,” Cook said.
As for the Tors (2-1), they are going to keep fighting and improving.
“We fought hard and never gave up when down,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said.
Against Nederland, the Tors only trailed after the doubles, 4-3, but were outmanned in the girls’ singles, 5-1. Collecting the only win there was Sophia Comeaux at No. 6 in a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 marathon over Emily Suire.
“I’m very proud of our new freshman,” Cook said of Comeaux, who also had a doubles win at No. 3 with partner Marina Porter. “She’s been a great asset to the team.”
However, Ball High was 4-2 in the boys’ singles, with Bryce Rosales, Porter Devane, Joel Gutierrez and Anthony Catanzaro winning at the Nos. 2-5 positions, respectively.
Devane and Catanzaro needed third-set super-tiebreakers for their wins, Devane outlasting Saahir Dhanani 6-2, 4-6, 10-7, and Catanzaro edging Aaron Barry 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.
The Tors also got a big win from Jordyn Pendergrass and Pablo Carcano in the mixed doubles, an 8-6 decision over Suire and Jose Lopez.
“Moving forward into district, we know what we’ll need to work on,” LeGate said.
