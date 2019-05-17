LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs stretched Atascocita to the limit before dropping a 9-8 decision on Friday at Clear Springs.
The one-run victory allowed the Eagles to sweep the Region III-6A quarterfinal series.
Atascocita appeared to have put the contest on ice when it broke a 3-3 tie with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Clear Springs refused to go down quietly, and responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.
The Chargers gave themselves a chance to pull out an improbable win by pulling off a double play to keep the Eagles scoreless.
Josh Barletta’s second hit of the game gave Clear Springs a runner with one out in the seventh.
Atascocita recorded the final two outs to preserve the win and the series.
It was not a night to remember for either side. Clear Springs pitching walked 13 batters, and Atascocita left 14 runners on base.
Chase Arnaud slapped a two-run home run in the first inning and added a run-scoring hit in the third as Clear Springs held Atascocita to a 3-3 tie through five innings.
In a brutal flashback to Friday’s eight-run second inning, the Eagles sent 12 runners to the plate in the top of the sixth and scored six runs.
Clay Bradford and pinch hitter Steven Cortina both hit home runs to go along with four walks and a mishandled pick-off play.
Atascocita was unable to handle its own good fortune and gave five of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth.
Base hits from Barletta and Cameron Cooper were followed by three successive walks and a three-run triple off the bat of Michael Cervantes.
Mason Schulz added a sacrifice fly to make it 9-8 before Atascocita’s third pitcher of the inning was able to secure the final out.
Clear Springs managed 11 hits in the contest to 10 for Atascocita.
The Eagles had 24 baserunners for the night, but left the bases loaded in four different innings.
