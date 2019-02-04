HOUSTON
Locals came home with plenty hardware from the annual Pasadena Independent School District Franklin-Kramer Spring Varsity Tennis Tournament.
The 42-team tournament, hosted by Pasadena Dobie, featured programs from throughout the Greater Houston Area, including county entries Ball High, Texas City, Dickinson, Clear Springs and Friendswood.
Clear Springs, competing in the Kramer “Burnt Orange” division, led the locals’ charge with nine medalists, claiming gold in the “A” mixed doubles, where Alli Schwartz and Kevin Larios teamed up to beat Pearland Dawson’s Kathryn Guan and Tyler Tran in the final, 6-2, 6-2.
Schwartz and Larios, seeded No. 1, won four rounds in all, following a bye with a pair of 8-4 victories over Dawson No. 2 in the quarterfinals and Katy in the semifinals.
Nearby, Charger teammates Gillian Benz and Rudy Ji were winning the “A” mixed consolation title as a second entry, defeating Dobie’s Kristy Morales and Austin Luu in the final, 8-2.
Adding to the medal count were Clear Springs’ Breanna Anderson and Maycee Moreno in the girls “B” doubles. There the two eventually lost a tiebreaking heartbreaker to Katy in the final, 6-2, 5-7, 11-9.
Earlier, Anderson and Moreno advanced with wins over Fort Bend Kempner (6-3, 6-3), Alief Elsik in the quarterfinals (6-4, 6-3) and Fort Bend Dulles in the semifinals (6-4, 3-6, 10-4).
The Chargers also won consolation championships in the boys “A” singles (Zander Cromwell) and “B” mixed doubles (Meghan Kannankutty/Kai Parker).
Cromwell defeated Morton Ranch in his final, 6-0, while Kannankutty and Parker were beating teammates Maddie Langley and Henry Chen in theirs, 6-4.
“I was very pleased,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of his team’s overall performance. “This tournament was a little stronger than the last two, and we did pretty well.
“It does give me a new problem since what I thought might be my fourth best girls doubles team got second and finished in front of my others. Depth is a good problem to have though.”
Winning the “B” mixed were Ball High’s Maya Leisey and Storm Simonin, as the two held on for an 8-5 finals victory over Alief Hastings.
Leisey and Simonin had five wins total, along the way beating Fort Bend Bush (6-2, 6-2), Clear Springs’ Kannankutty/Parker (6-4, 6-3), Shadow Creek in the quarterfinals (3-6, 6-2, 10-4) and Fort Bend Clements in the semifinals (6-3, 6-4).
At the same time, the Tors’ Noah Elzner was winning silver in the boys’ “B” singles, collecting three wins en route to his final, where he lost to Clements No. 2 8-2.
Elzner’s wins came against Clements No. 1 (8-5), Dulles in the quarterfinals (8-7) and Dawson in the semifinals (8-0).
“I am very impressed and proud of our success in the tournament,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said. “We faced predominantly larger schools and rose to the challenge.
“I am tremendously proud of the accomplishments of Noah in singles and Maya and Storm in mixed, as this was their first tournament competing in those events.”
Friendswood, meantime, entering basically its No. 2 team, came away empty-handed, but made a strong showing nonetheless.
“We were mainly playing a younger group, and I was pretty pleased with how they played,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “Most of the group we brought were freshmen who were playing their first varsity matches.
“I expect they all benefited from the opportunity quite a bit. We will be counting on them soon enough.”
Over in the tournament’s Franklin “White” division, Dickinson boasted runners-up in the girls “A” singles (John’Na Baldwin) and girls “B” doubles (Luna Simon/Harrah Stephens).
Baldwin won three rounds before losing to Humble Atascocita in the final, 8-5. She beat Sam Rayburn, 8-2, Barbers Hill in the quarterfinals, 8-2, and La Porte in the semifinals, 8-6.
“John’Na is a sophomore and has worked really hard to improve her game,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said. “She made it to the semis at the last tournament, so it was awesome to see her break through this tournament.”
Meantime, Simon and Stephens were beating Humble Summer Creek, 8-4, Baytown Sterling in the quarterfinals, 8-3, and Galena Park North Shore in the semifinals, 8-5, then lost a close one to Barbers Hill in the final, 8-6.
“For Harrah and Luna, this was their second tournament as doubles partners, and they are only getting better as they get more and more accustomed to playing together.”
Also, Texas City’s Samantha Gray and Rustin O’Hara won the “A” mixed doubles consolation championship, beating Pasadena Memorial in the final, 6-4.
“(Gray and O’Hara) played very well after they suffered the first loss and ran off consecutive wins to win the consolation bracket,” Stingarees head coach Deron Trevino said. “They were ecstatic to win their medals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.