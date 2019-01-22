TEXAS CITY
The Stings’ stingy defense created open looks in transition for sharpshooter Caden McKenzie, who caught fire from 3-point land in a huge second quarter that propelled Texas City to a 71-58 home win over the Friendswood Mustangs on Tuesday night.
“I told the guys at halftime that we weren’t winning the game with our offensive sets, we were winning the game because we were playing good strong defense and getting open looks,” Texas City head coach Chris Mason said.
Texas City forced eight Friendswood turnovers in the second quarter, and were rewarded for the effort by a red-hot McKenzie, who knocked down five 3-pointers during a monumental run for the Stings.
“It feels good. Everyone in the stands really hyped me up, and then once they hype me up, I just get going, and that’s pretty much it,” McKenzie said, reflecting on his key shooting streak.
After a closely contested first quarter that saw the Stings leading 13-10 at the end of the period, Texas City scored the first six points — with Leon Joubert attacking the basket for two points and Nairobi Watson doing the same for four more points — of the second quarter to swell its lead to 19-10.
A drive to the hoop by the Mustangs’ Hudson Bockart and a 3-pointer from Thomas Hamre cut the lead to 19-15, but McKenzie answered with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Stings were off and running from there.
McKenzie made three more 3-pointers, including the final basket of a 21-3 run that saw Texas City’s lead grow to 40-18. McKenzie finished the half a scorching 6-for-7 from beyond the arc.
“A big part of him shooting those 3s, especially in the second quarter, was just us turning the ball over gave them easy transition buckets,” Friendswood head coach Caleb Marburger said. “When he can just stand there and knock them down, he’s pretty good. We were aware of his skill set coming in, and we talked about taking care of the basketball. We just didn’t do it there for a long stretch in that second quarter and dug ourselves in a hole.”
Down 40-21 at halftime, Friendswood played much better in the second half, trimming Texas City’s huge lead to as few as eight points on two occasions — once on an and-1 converted by Ian Bivins and again after a strong drive to the basket by Bivins — in the fourth quarter, but could not fully overcome the deficit.
“We battled back. I was proud of the kids for the resiliency they showed and how hard they fought in the second half,” Marburger said. “We won the second half, but a 19-point lead at halftime is tough to come back from. We got it inside 10 at a couple points in the fourth. We were right there. We didn’t finish a couple of shots right around the rim, had a couple of empty possessions with a couple missed free throws here and there — just the little things that add up, and they didn’t add up for us tonight.”
Leading 62-54 with less than 2 minutes left to play, the Stings scored seven unanswered points to put the game away.
A whopping 55 of Texas City’s points came off the bench, including McKenzie’s game-high 24 points. Only two of the Stings’ starting five scored in the game, and only one of those two finished with double-digit scoring: Watson with 11 points. T.J. Fountain chipped in 10 points and five rebounds for the Stings.
Bivins led Friendswood with 15 points and five rebounds. Bockart added 11 points, and Hamre had eight points.
Both teams are back on the court 7 p.m. Friday. Texas City (7-1 in District 22-5A) makes a road trip to Baytown Lee (4-4), and Friendswood (5-3) looks to rebound at home against Santa Fe (0-8).
