LA MARQUE
Friday was a harsh reality check for not only the Cougars football team, but also to a fanbase which has felt state championship runs were a birthright.
Jasper wasted little time in dispatching La Marque in a 41-6 rout at Etheredge Stadium that dropped the Cougars to 0-5 for the first time in school history along with marking the program’s first five-game losing streak since the 1958 La Marque Tigers lost their last seven games after a 2-1 start.
“We’re fighting to control the things we cannot control,” said Cougars coach Shone Evans. “Along with getting physically stronger, we have to get mentally stronger.”
The Bulldogs set the tone from the outset as they marched 66 yards on the game’s opening drive that William Bluitt capped off with a 1-yard touchdown. A high snap on a La Marque punt attempt gave Jasper (5-0) an easy scoring opportunity that Reggie Shaw cashed in with a 1-yard plunge that gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with 5:20 left in the first quarter.
La Marque put itself in a deeper hole when Terrian Collins intercepted a Kobe Gatson pass and sprinted for a 22-yard touchdown that increased the margin to 20-0.
Jasper put the game away in the second quarter, as MonTavien Hunt scored on a 6-yard run, Brashaun Hubbard scored on an 8-yard run and Bryce Barbay caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Colton Womack to account for the Bulldogs’ scoring on the evening.
Held to less than 50 yards of offense in the first three quarters, La Marque marched 94 yards toward its only score of the night, with Armond Robinson’s 65-yard run preceding his 5-yard touchdown run with 6:52 left that allowed the Coogs to avoid the shutout.
If there is some consolation La Marque can take into next week’s open date, all five losses were non-district, but the Cougars will open 11-4A-II play at Sweeny on Oct. 12.
“I told the guys the only goal that we can accomplish right now is being undefeated in district,” said Evans. “We’re going to open things up during our bye and have some competition. We’re going to let people go and fight for the job and see who can make us better.”
