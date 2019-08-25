Clear Falls vs. Clear Springs football

KNIGHTS FAST FACTS

Head coach: Zach Head (4th season)

2018 record: 5-5, 2-4 in District 24-6A

Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense

Key players: QB Gavin Esquivel, WR Dan Dishman, DB Nathan Fields, LB Coby Walker

HOT READ

Clear Falls struggled with the upper tier teams of District 24-6A, but coach Zach Head believes his squad is on the threshold of locking up one of four playoff qualifying slots in 2019. Despite graduation losses at the wide receiver spots, the Knights will feature an even deeper pass-catching unit this fall and will be looking for big contributions from returnees Dan Dishman and Brandon Howard and newcomer Luke Vidal to reel in passes from quarterback Gavin Esquivel.

Falls enjoyed strong seasons at the JV and freshman level and, according to Head, his squad’s biggest challenge is doing a better job of being the better team on Friday nights. The defense, which gave up an average of 49.5 points in four district setbacks, will have to fill a big hole as linebacker Kenny Seymour transferred out of the district in the offseason.

– Bill Beck

PLAYER TO WATCH

Gavin Esquivel, senior, QB

Coming into his third season as varsity starter, Esquivel — an acknowledged team leader — will be tasked with nurturing a young, but talented, wide receiving corps. In 2018, Esquivel led the Knights to more than 33 points per game by tossing 30 touchdowns and 2,659 yards, and Clear Falls has led the district in passing the last three seasons.

– Bill Beck

QUOTABLE

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t beat ourselves. I think the kids realized that last season. Now’s it’s about us just getting over the jump, but it’s about us not beating ourselves.”

– Clear Falls head coach Zach Head

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 at South Houston, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs Texas City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs Houston Bellaire, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs Clear Brook, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs Alvin, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs Clear Creek, 7 p.m.

