TEXAS CITY
It was far from pretty in Friday afternoon’s Texas City-Goose Creek Memorial girls basketball bout, as the teams combined for 60 total turnovers and five technical fouls, as the Lady Patriots handily defeated the Lady Stings, 66-28.
Goose Creek Memorial raced out to an 11-0 lead — sparked by three consecutive field goals from Jordan Walker to start the run — and never really looked back in this one. Texas City forward Tahjea Smith cut GCM’s lead to 11-4 courtesy of four made free throws on two technical fouls. A barrage of 3-pointers — two from Ayla Clark and one from Gabby Cantu — helped the Lady Patriots win the first quarter, 22-9.
The Lady Patriots simply continued to pull away in the game, winning the second quarter, 12-5, and the third quarter, 19-10.
GCM held Texas City to no made field goals in the fourth quarter, as all four of the Lady Stings’ points in the quarter came off of free throws. 25 once again had a run of three straight buckets inside for the Lady Patriots to balloon their lead to 64-26 in the fourth quarter.
Texas City had 38 turnovers in the game, while GCM turned the ball over 22 times. The Lady Pats won the rebounding battle, as well, 37-23.
Walker led GCM with 23 points and six rebounds. Clark had 10 points, and Bre’lyn Adams chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Alex Haymon had six points and a team-best 11 rebounds.
Smith was Texas City’s leading scorer with 18 points (knocking down 11 of 12 free throw attempts) and leading rebounder with 11 boards. Smith also had two blocks.
The Lady Stings (2-3 in District 22-5A) look to rebound, but will face another tough test up next at home against Crosby (3-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
