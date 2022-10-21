Led by six touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Lloyd Jones III, the Hitchcock Bulldogs offense scored early and often while the defense posted a shutout in Friday’s 55-0 homecoming night win over the Hempstead Bobcats at Bulldog Stadium.
Not even 2 minutes into the game, the Bulldogs were ahead 14-0 in the blink of an eye, as Jones (10-for-15, 210 yards) found Damien McDaniel (three catches, 58 yards) and Kelshaun Johnson for TD passes of 38 and 19 yards, respectively.
By the 3:41 mark of the of the first quarter, Hitchcock managed to double its lead to 28-0 with Jones tossing a 39-yard TD pass to Bryce Dorsey (four catches, 83 yards) and A.J. Lacy recovering a fumbled Hempstead punt in the end zone.
An 8-yard TD reception by McDaniel in the second quarter put the Bulldogs up 35-0 heading into the halftime intermission.
Chase Bruton hauled in a 30-yard TD pass reception and Dorsey scored on a 37-yard TD reception in the third quarter, and T.J. Allen put the final touches on Hitchcock’s offensive onslaught with a 49-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (9-0, 3-0 in District 12-3A-I) look to finish their regular season unblemished when they make the trip to Hallettsville (6-2, 1-1) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday.
