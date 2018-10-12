Santa Fe 28, Vidor 19
VIDOR
The Santa Fe Indians built on the momentum of their district win last week over Baytown Lee by picking up another on the road against Vidor on Friday.
Vidor broke onto the scoreboard first on in the first quarter on a 67-yard Zach Dahlenburg touchdown run for the 7-0 lead.
Santa Fe struck right back with a drive that ended on a 6-yard QB keeper for a TD by Nathan Kruger, and the teams ended the first quarter tied, 7-7.
The Indians took the lead for good on a 30-yard TD pass from Kruger to Austin Lamb in the second quarter, and entered the halftime break leading, 14-7.
Santa Fe ballooned its lead to 21-7 on a 9-yard Lamb TD run, but Vidor was able to cut the lead to 21-13 by the end of the third quarter on a 3-yard Gage Galloway run.
Nate Hays took a Kruger pass 38 yards to the house to put the Indians back up by two scores at 28-13. Vidor got back into the end zone after that on a 25-yard Brad Nunez run, but a second consecutive failed point-after kick left the Indians still leading by two scores.
Lamb had a night to remember, hauling in a whopping 17 receptions for 137 yards and a receiving TD. In addition to his 9-yard rushing TD, Lamb also completed a 21-yard pass to stuff the stat sheet.
Hays also had a nice day in the passing game with five receptions for 82 yards, and Kruger was a strong 24-for-34 with 238 yards throwing the ball.
In a show of respect for what Santa Fe went through with the deadly mass shooting at the high school May 18, Vidor cancelled a homecoming tradition of setting off fireworks.
The Indians (3-3, 2-1 in District 12-5A-II) return to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against Crosby (5-1, 2-1).
Sweeny 26, La Marque 0
SWEENY
The woes of the La Marque Cougars continued Friday in their district opener on the road, with the Sweeny Bulldogs shutting them out.
Player statistics were not immediately available.
The Cougars (0-6, 0-1 in District 11-4A-II) will be back on the road to try to get their first win of the season next week against Houston Scarborough.
Bay Area Christian 56
Pasadena First Baptist 6
LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos stampeded Pasadena First Baptist from the get-go in Friday night’s home game to improve to 2-0 in district play and 3-3 overall.
By the end of the first quarter, the Broncos were already ahead 21-0, and took a commanding 34-6 lead into the halftime break. Bay Area Christian then shut out their foes, 22-0, in the second half.
Bay Area Christian’s run-heavy wing-T offense was humming on all cylinders Friday, turning the matchup into a track meet with several long touchdown runs.
Christian McDonough had TD runs of 70 yards and 30 yards, while DeCapprio Selexman found the end zone on runs of 40 yards and 18 yards, as well an 80-yard kickoff return TD.
Andrew Brown had rushing TDs of 14 yards and 5 yards, and Wesley Barnes rounded out the scoring with a 35-yard TD run.
The Broncos, winners of three straight, will look to keep the good times rolling next week when they travel to take on Houston Northland Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bryan Brazos Christian 42
O’Connell 6
BRYAN
A big second quarter saw Brazos Christian run away with Friday’s game against the O’Connell Buccaneers, winning the contest 42-6.
Brazos Christian achieved the final score by halftime thanks to a 27-point second quarter. O’Connell also got its lone score of the game in the second quarter on a 74-yard touchdown sprint by Chris Horton.
The Bucs will look to bounce back 7 p.m. next Saturday at home against Beaumont Legacy Christian.
— From Staff Reports
Editor’s note: Statistics were not available for the Santa Fe and LaMarque games. Go to galvnews.com for updated stories.
