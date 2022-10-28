 Skip to main content

Preseason basketball player of the year: Clovis McCain Jr.

Texas City vs. Crosby boys playoff basketball

Clovis McCain, forward for the Texas City Stings, scores a layup during the UIL Region III-5A bi-district playoff game against the Crosby Cougars on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Shadow Creek High School.

A varsity letterman since his sophomore year, versatile Texas City forward Clovis McCain Jr. has been an impactful player throughout his Stings career, and now should be primed for a special 2022-23 campaign as a senior — making him The Daily News’ choice for preseason basketball player of the year.

“He’s an exciting, unselfish player, and I think people and other coaches are going to enjoy watching him play,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said. “From what I’ve seen in the preseason, he’s definitely as advertised.”

Texas City vs Santa Fe Boys Basketball

Texas City’s Clovis McCain puts up a shot against Santa Fe’s Nick Jaco during the first quarter at Texas City High School on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred