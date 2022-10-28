Preseason basketball player of the year: Clovis McCain Jr.

A varsity letterman since his sophomore year, versatile Texas City forward Clovis McCain Jr. has been an impactful player throughout his Stings career, and now should be primed for a special 2022-23 campaign as a senior — making him The Daily News’ choice for preseason basketball player of the year.
“He’s an exciting, unselfish player, and I think people and other coaches are going to enjoy watching him play,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said. “From what I’ve seen in the preseason, he’s definitely as advertised.”
Last season, the 6-foot-5 McCain was the clear go-to player for the Stings, with his 20.7 points per game accounting for nearly half of his team’s total points per game (54.6). No other Texas City player averaged more than 7.0 points per game.
“It’s hard to improve on 20 and 10, especially in a system like mine where we don’t jack up a lot of shots, but if there’s one person who can dod that, it’s him,” Mason said. “He’s going to play all over the court for us, and I’m expecting really, really big things. … He’s going to be our best 3-point shooter on the team. He’s also able to put the ball on the floor and get to the basket on bigger people, and he’s going to post up on smaller people. People are seeing that he can score on all three levels — he can get the 3, he can get to the basket, and he can hit the mid-range.”
McCain also cleaned up the boards nicely with 8.5 rebounds per game, and he was statistically Texas City’s top defensive player, as well, averaging 2.6 steals per game and 2.1 blocks per game. In all three of those categories, McCain averaged more than double the output of his next-best teammates.
“He’s one of the best defenders that I’ve ever had,” Mason said. “He anticipates the passing lane, he blocks a lot of shots, and he wants to guard the toughest person on the court.”
Playing in a ruggedly difficult district last season, McCain led the Stings to a playoff berth, but once there, they ran into eventual Class 5A state champions Beaumont United.
On top of coming into the new season as a reigning all-county first-team player, McCain also enters the 2022-23 campaign as last year’s district offensive player of the year and also with an all-region distinction.
