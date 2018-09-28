NEDERLAND
Despite a sloppy field, the Nederland Bulldogs found a way to come out on top against the Santa Fe Indians with a 21-0 win at Bulldog Stadium on Friday.
The game also featured numerous offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Before halftime, both teams had to be separated before heading into the locker rooms.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) found most of their success on the ground grinding out 236 yards on 33 carries. The game featured a lot of slips and drops on the muddy field.
With 7:32 left in the first quarter, the Indians (1-3, 0-1) lined up for a punt. The Bulldogs sent the house and got home, with Brycen Grusecki recording the block and the 10-yard recovery for a score.
The Bulldog defense had another impressive showing. The second-ranked defense in the division held the Santa Fe offense to 282 yards.
THE GAME CHANGED WHEN
Bulldog running back Josh Mazyck busted into the end zone from 10 yards out with 8:00 left to play in the game. The score capped off a eight-play drive that took four minutes off the board. Mazyck finished the game with 12 carries for 142 yards and two scores.
NEXT UP
The Bulldogs will travel to Mont Belvieu to take on Barbers Hill. The Indians will host Baytown Lee at Sante Fe. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
