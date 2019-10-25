Friendswood's Patrick Elizondo, center, is congratulated by teammates John McCabe, left, and Christian Lee after scoring during the first quarter against Hightower at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Friendswood's Ryan Helton and his teammates celebrate after breaking up a Hightower field goal attempt during the third quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood's Noah Palitz crosses the goal line for the score against Hightower during the fourth quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Christian Lee can’t reel in the pass in the end zone against Hightower’s Jakari Landry during the second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
A stifling Friendswood Mustangs defense shutdown a quality Fort Bend Hightower team, handing the Hurricanes their first District 10-5A-I loss of the season in a 21-2 win Friday at Henry Winston Stadium.
