GALVESTON
Despite dominating much of the first quarter, Friendswood coach Robert Koopmann wasn’t pleased with the way his team was moving around. Once they found their body language, the Mustangs went about the business of staying undefeated.
Luke Grden threw four touchdown passes while running back Colton Halata plowed his way to a 131-yard effort as Friendswood downed Ball High, 35-7 at Courville Stadium on Friday night, setting the stage for a huge showdown between Friendswood and Richmond Foster this Friday at Henry Winston Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.
“I didn’t like our whole operation,” said Koopman of the first quarter. “We had bad body language, but I told the kids to stay positive and loosen up.”
The Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 in District 10-5A-1) finally got into a groove when Grden (24 of 35, 326 yards) found Christian Lee in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard score that opened the scoring for Friendswood with 8:56 left in the first half. The touchdown came after the Mustangs had a pair of promising drives end with interceptions by Ball’s Darian Jobe and Evan Bennett.
A 61-yard run from Clarence Dalton put the Tors (2-2, 0-2) at the Mustangs’ 25, but Friendswood held after stopping receiver Robert Ellis less than a yard from a first down.
Grden and the Mustangs cashed in the opportunity on an 86-yard drive that was capped by Austin Alvarez’s 14-yard touchdown catch to make it 14-0 with 3:35 before intermission. Friendswood blew the game open late in the first half when Grden and Alvarez hooked up on an 11-yard score that made it 21-0 at intermission.
Bennett’s 54-yard kickoff return to open the second half gave the Tors momentum, but Ball was unable to convert on the opportunity. Again, Friendswood made them pay, this time on a 62-yard drive that Halata finished with a 6-yard run to swell the lead to 28-0 with 7:02 left in the third.
The Tors finally got on the scoreboard when Martavian Jackson found Nigel Lee for a 31-yard touchdown with 2:05 left in the third, but the Mustangs added an insurance score on Grden’s 8-yard scoring toss to Halata with 9:55 left.
“We just have to move on to the next game,” said Tors coach Kimble Anders, whose squad travels to meet undefeated Shadow Creek at 7 p.m. Friday. “We have to come out, play tough and give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
