HITCHCOCK
The trademark stingy defense of the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs helped them get a big lead early and they never looked back in Tuesday’s 82-28 rout of the Van Vleck Lady Leopards.
With the defense holding the line, Hitchcock used a balanced effort on offense to gradually build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and ended the period ahead, 19-8, after Van Vleck banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Lady Bulldogs were even more tenacious on defense in the second quarter, holding the Lady Leopards scoreless until there was only 1:18 left in the first half. By then, Hitchcock had built a 34-8 lead, and there was already little doubt in the game’s ultimate outcome.
After taking a 36-11 lead into the halftime break, the Lady Bulldogs continued to be relentless on defense, outscoring Van Vleck 24-5 in the third quarter.
Leading Hitchcock’s effort was guard Demi Dickey, who logged 23 points and seven rebounds. Wing Breanna Birdow had 13 points and eight rebounds, and guard Chloe County chipped in 13 points and five rebounds. Wing Jimile Johnson was Hitchcock’s leading rebounder with 12 boards to go along with four points.
Taijia Fields was the go-to player for the Lady Leopards, finishing with 19 of their 28 total points.
The win clinches a co-district championship for the Lady Bulldogs (11-1 in District 24-3A) to close out the regular season, and Hitchcock will await their playoff opponent when the postseason begins next week.
