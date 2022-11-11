The Texas City Stings were unable to solve the riddle of unbeaten Montgomery Lake Creek, as the Lions’ stout running game and defense led them to a 25-7 win in Friday night’s Region III-5A-II bi-district playoff football game at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
While the Stings offense struggled to gain traction early, the Lions managed to build a 22-0 halftime lead.
A pair of first-quarter Tyvonn Byers touchdown runs of 33 and 16 yards gave Lake Creek a 12-0 lead, as each score saw a PAT kick and a two-point try fail. Byers picked up his third rushing TD of the game — this one a 19-yard run — early in the second quarter, and Ale Abbott booted a 20-yard field goal midway through the period for the aforementioned 22-0 lead.
Texas City didn’t get on the scoreboard until Caleb Bell ran in a 4-yard TD with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter, but that would be all the scoring the Stings would be allowed. Abbott added a 19-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the game’s final tally.
Bell finished with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries, Joey Duran had 131 passing yards, and Kenyon Parker had 73 receiving yards on six catches to lead the offense of Texas City, which ends the 2022 season with a 6-5 record.
The Lions (11-0) out-gained Texas City in total yards 390-267, with 368 of those yards coming on the ground — led by 227 yards on 22 carries for Byers and 120 yards on 16 totes by Cade Tessier.
