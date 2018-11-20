HOUSTON
Ball High product Kevin Berneathy has come a long way since his childhood days hanging around the Tors’ lockerrooms with father-coach Joe.
In February, Berneathy stepped in to take his first head coaching job ever at Pasadena Dobie High School, one that resulted in a surprising 7-4 playoff season.
“The program had reached a low point, so I did like the challenge bringing (a winner) back to the (Dobie) community,” Berneathy said.
The 2002 island graduate credits his rookie head coaching success to all that he learned at Ball High and later as an assistant coach, including local stops at Dickinson and La Marque.
Berneathy, an all-district offensive lineman, team captain and Fighting Heart Award recipient as a Tor, carried that talent to Southern Arkansas University, where he earned all-Gulf South Conference honors at guard for three years.
From there, Berneathy had other assistant coaching jobs at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Ark., La Porte and most recently Angleton as offensive coordinator before heading over to Dobie.
“We knew from the interview process and reference checks that (Berneathy) knew the x’s and o’s, but his experience with kids similar to Dobie has brought an added element,” school principal Franklin Moses said.
“The kids totally bought into the program. He had a fantastic first year.”
Berneathy’s love for coaching started back when Joe Berneathy brought his family from North Dakota in 1992 to take an assistant position with then-Ball High head coach Pat Culpepper.
“I grew up in a coaching family,” Berneathy said. “I was in the fieldhouse as a seven-year-old, and that helped propel me into wanting to be a coach.
“All coaches along the way, not just mine but colleagues, as well, they’re what helped me get to where I am today. My dad taught me to just work hard and get after it, to be prepared and always have a plan. That was the big thing.”
Berneathy added, “No matter how bad the situation is, hard work equals results. It paid off for me in the long run, both as a player and a coach.”
