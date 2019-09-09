Galveston County high school football
WEEK 3
Friday
Ball High vs. Wheatley (Butler Stadium), 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Channelview, 7 p.m.
Clear Falls vs. Goose Creek Memorial (Stallworth Stadium), 7 p.m.
Richmond George Ranch vs. Clear Springs (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m.
Pearland Dawson at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
La Porte at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Brazoswood at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Texas City, 7 p.m.
La Marque at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
High Island at Apple Springs, 7 p.m.
The Woodlands John Cooper at Bay Area Christian, 7 p.m.
O’Connell at Evadale, 7 p.m.
