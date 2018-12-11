GALVESTON
The legend of Bebe Galloway continues to grow for Ball High Lady Tors basketball.
The 6-foot-1 junior hit the game-winning shot with 7 seconds on the clock and was one block shy of a triple-double, as the Lady Tors defeated Goose Creek Memorial, 53-51, in a fast-paced and physical District 22-5A opener Tuesday night.
“I just worked through the fatigue and continued to play hard and play smart,” Galloway said
After Goose Creek Memorial’s Madison Jones hit a jumper in the lane to tie the score at 51-51 with 15.7 seconds remaining in regulation, Galloway was able to work her way free of a double team, sprint down court and drive to the hoop for the game-winner.
“My plan was to just shoot because either it was going to be a foul, or I was going to make it,” Galloway said. “It feels good that I was able to do that for my team.”
Galloway had 13 of the Lady Tors’ 19 fourth-quarter points, coming up clutch in multiple moments. A nice turnaround jump shot from Galloway on the baseline gave Ball High a 47-44 lead, but the Lady Patriots responded with their only made 3-pointer of the night and a bucket inside to go up, 49-47.
Katie Carter and Galloway each knocked down two big free throws apiece to give Ball High a 51-49 lead.
“Not only Bebe, but all of them constantly hustled, and you can’t ask for anything more from the kids,” Ball High head coach Amanda King said. “They hustled after every loose ball, and kept their wits about them. Bebe is a great leader in that regard, and the other girls did a great job with that, as well.”
The Lady Tors came out firing on all cylinders to start the game, as they held a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The highlight of the opening stanza came on Ball High’s final basket of the period — a highlight-reel play by Ariana Smith that saw her beat her defender with two behind-the-back dribbles and drain a basket.
But, Smith got into foul trouble in the second quarter, and when faced with extended stretches without their point guard, the Lady Tors struggled to move the ball up the court, which helped Goose Creek Memorial close the gap to 23-21 at halftime.
Goose Creek Memorial took its first lead of the game early in the third quarter, and the teams exchanged the lead five times and had seven ties in the second half. Trailing 27-26 in the third quarter, Ball High went 5-for-6 at the free throw line and got an offensive rebound and put-back from Brianca Houston during a 7-0 run.
Smith picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter and eventually fouled out with about 3 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. When she was able to play, Smith was on her game and had a pair of crucial 3-point plays in the second half, including one where she fooled her defender with a slick crossover dribble.
“It hurts us when we don’t have our main ball handler in the game; she’s very important to the offense,” King said. “She takes some of the pressure off of the post, and defensively, she’s also a huge asset.”
Galloway led Ball High with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Smith had 14 points and six rebounds, Lexie Laforte had seven points and nine rebounds, and Houston had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Goose Creek Memorial was led by Bre’lyn Adams with 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Walker with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Haymon pulled down 11 boards, but struggled offensively with just four points.
Up next, the Lady Tors (1-0 in District 22-5A) make the short trip to Texas City (1-0) for a game 7 p.m. Friday.
GAME NOTES
• Discipline on defense and effectiveness at the free throw line was a major factor in this one, particularly in the second half. Ball High drew 15 fouls while committing just six in the second half, allowing the Lady Tors to shoot 14-for-21 at the charity stripe, compared to only 3-for-6 for Goose Creek Memorial.
• Overall, the Lady Patriots missed their first seven free throws of the game and finished 6-for-17 at the line with Adams accounting for nine of those misses (0-for-9). Conversely, Galloway was a smooth 9-for-11 at the free throw line, and the Lady Tors made 19 of their 32 attempts.
• Gabby Cantu’s 3-pointer with 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter was the only made 3-ball for either team. Goose Creek Memorial finished 1-for-13 from beyond the arc, while Ball High was 0-for-5.
