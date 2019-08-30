TEXAS CITY
On a humid, clear evening at Stingaree Stadium, the Texas City Stingarees rushed for more than 200 yards as a team, but fell 21-14 to the El Campo Ricebirds on Friday night.
“We grew up a little bit tonight,” Texas City’s coach, Leland Surovik, said after the contest. “El Campo is a good football team. They’re very physical up front — they’re a very physical team – and we knew they were going to be a tough challenge.”
After allowing an opening drive touchdown to the Ricebirds, the Stings responded with a score of their own when junior tailback Semaj McCall broke two tackles and burst into the open field on what would be a 44-yard touchdown scamper.
But the next three Texas City drives stalled, and McCall exited the game late in the second quarter with the Stings trailing 14-7. At that point, McCall was the game’s leading rusher having amassed 105 yards and the score on 10 carries.
Coming out of halftime, Surovik and the Stings turned to a more robust rotation of running backs that included Joseph McCarty-Davis, Matthew Armstrong and Corday Williams. But after a slow start to the second half, it was Williams, a senior change-of-pace back, who helped revitalize the Texas City run game.
Early in the fourth quarter, Williams evaded two tacklers, burst through a mass of El Campo defenders and then outran everyone on the field to the end zone. The 35-yard run tied the game 14-14 with just over 9 minutes to play.
Williams finished the game with 9 carries for 107 yards and the touchdown.
But, El Campo was utilizing a committee of running backs, as well, and found their own breakthrough moment when Charles Shorter scored on a go-ahead 36-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
The El Campo backfield trio of sophomore Johntre Davis, freshman Reuben Owens, and the junior Shorter, combined for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries.
“We had held them to 14, and the kids played hard,” Surovik said. “But we had way too many penalties on the offense that put us in bad situations.”
The Stings committed eight penalties for 65 yards, but five were false starts. They also lost a fumble and gave up three sacks.
“This is not the end,” Surovik said to his players huddled on the field after the game. “It’s the beginning.”
Texas City takes to the road to continue their campaign against the Clear Falls Knights on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.