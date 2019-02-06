The Mustang swim/dive team traveled to Magnolia High School last Friday and Saturday to compete in the Region 6-5A regional championship meet.
Each of the eight Texas regions automatically sends the top two finishers in the championship race to the state meet. There are eight additional call ups in each event for a total of 24 swimmers swimming each event at the University of Texas at Austin. The top 3 divers in each region automatically go to state.
Automatic state qualifiers from Friendswood were:
Boys 200-yard medley relay — second place finish in a time of 1:37.76, the team of Joe Sloan, Josh Haffelder, Max Hardt and Vinnie Gangitano
Girls 200-yard individual medley — second place finish in a time of 2:09.65, Leah Givens
Boys 200-yard individual medley — first place finish in a time of 1:53.14, Max Hardt
Girls 50-yard freestyle — first place finish in a time of 23.42, Olivia Theall
Girls 1-meter diving — second place finish with 391.20 points, Lily Ellis
Boys 1-meter diving — third place finish with 328.45 points, Gabe Costa
Girls 100-yard butterfly — first place finish in a time of 54.38 (All-America time), Olivia Theall; second place finish in a time of 56.34, Lezli Sisung
Boys 200-yard freestyle relay — second place finish in a time of 1:29.34, team of Vinnie Gangitano, Nathan Haney, Josh Haffelder and Max Hardt
Girls 100-yard backstroke — first place finish in a time of 55.70 (new team record), Lezli Sisung
Boys 100-yard breaststroke — first place finish in a time of 57.75, Max Hardt; second place finish in a time of 59.91, Josh Haffelder
Call Ups to State (not official – should be Monday)
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle- 4th place finish in a time of 1:57.67- Allison Proulx
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly – 5th place finish in a time of 1:00.17- Abigail Nelson
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay- 3rd place finish in a time of 1:39.90. Team of Lezli Sisung, Allison Proulx, Abigail Nelson and Allie Hansen
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke – 3rd place finish in a time of 1:07.34- Leah Givens
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 3rd place finish in a time of 3:35.70 – Team of Allison Proulx, Leah Givens, Allie Hansen and Olivia Theall
The regional male athlete of the meet was awarded to Max Hardt. The Friendswood boys team finished second place overall in the region, and the Friendswood girls team finished in third place.
The state meet is held at the University of Texas on Feb. 15 and 16, and is available to watch live on the UIL network.
