ROSENBERG
The Ball High Tors saw mistakes cost them and attempted to rally back in the second half, but ultimately fell in their District 10-5A-I opener against Foster, 34-24, on Thursday night at Traylor Stadium.
“Obviously, Foster is a good football team, but I think, mentally, we have to grow up as a team and learn to play and fight through some of that stuff,” Ball High Kimble Anders said. “We need leadership, we need guys to push each other. It’s going to get tough in the middle of the game, you’ve got to be able to depend on somebody.”
In what started as a shootout, penalties and a most unfortunate turnover hampered Ball High’s offense, as Foster built a two-touchdown lead in the first half. The Tors finished the game with 12 penalties for 110 yards, nine of which came in the first half.
After Foster went ahead 20-14 (extra-point kick blocked) with 38 seconds left in the first quarter on a 24-yard QB scramble to the end zone by Ryan Stubblefield (19-for-28, 229 yards, four TDs), the Tors marched 60 yards on 10 plays down to the Falcons’ 26-yard line, despite multiple Ball High penalties.
But, an ill-advised throw to the end zone by Tors quarterback Martavian Jackson (16-for-28, 244 yards) was intercepted by Shemar Jones, leaving Ball High with nothing to show for a promising drive that drained 5:12 off the game clock.
Foster took full advantage of the turnover, covering 72 yards in 12 plays with a 28-yard TD pass from Stubblefield to receiver Shadeed Ahmed (12 receptions, 171 yards, three TDs) for a 27-14 lead with 2:51 remaining in the first half.
The Tors mounted a spirited comeback attempt in the second half, but could not come up with one final defensive stop at the end.
A 25-yard field goal by Zach Lerner midway through the third quarter put Foster’s lead to 27-17, and a wild special teams sequence ended with Ball High trimming the lead to 27-24.
A fumbled snap on a 22-yard Tors field goal attempt saw holder Graham Ledbetter attempt to turn the misfortune into a TD, but the pass was intercepted by Isaac Johnson. The Tors defense held Foster to three-and-out, though, and a blocked punt set up Ball High at the Falcons’ 1-yard line. One play later, and Jackson was in the end zone.
But, Foster was able to put together a 10-play, 83-yard TD drive that drained 5:19 off the clock to essentially seal the game. A 10-yard TD pass from Stubblefield to Ahmed capped the drive.
“We had opportunities,” Anders said. “We started off pretty good, we just didn’t finish.”
Ball High drew first blood in the game after Foster running back Isaac Johnson coughed up the ball on a run up the middle and linebacker/receiver Nigel Green scooped up the fumble at the Tors’ 48-yard line. Three plays later, running back Clarence Dalton (16 carries, 142 yards) gashed the defense for a 45-yard rushing TD on a run up the gut.
Foster needed only one play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive to tie things up, 7-7, as Stubblefield found a wide-open Ahmed for a 73-yard TD on a play-action pass.
On Ball High’s next drive, a 43-yard pass connection from Jackson to Green helped set up a 9-yard TD run by Jackson on a QB keeper to put the Tors back ahead, 14-7, midway through the first quarter.
The track meet continued in Foster’s next drive, as a 44-yard run by Mario Simmons put the Falcons on Ball High’s 3-yard line, and Stubblefield lofted a jump ball to receiver Cody Jackson, who came down with it to knot the score, 14-14, at the 4:17 mark of the first quarter.
The Tors (2-1, 0-1 in District 10-5A-I) return to the gridiron 7 p.m. next Friday against Friendswood (3-0) at Kermit Courville Stadium.
