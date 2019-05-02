GALVESTON
A series of lightning delays forced the postponement of Thursday's second game of a Region III-5A baseball series between Nederland and Ball High, pushing the game to 4 p.m. Friday at Tor Field with a third game, if necessary, scheduled for 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two.
Play was stopped in the bottom of the first inning with Nederland holding a 1-0 lead, courtesy of an RBI single from Brock Holton with two down in the frame. The base hit plated Landon Hiltz, who led off the game with a single.
The Tors were threatening in the bottom of the first when Chris Orton and Jaylan Nixon opened with singles before a pair of outs appeared to have slowed down the threat when the umpires stopped the game after lightning flashed for the first time.
Ball High leads the series, 1-0.
