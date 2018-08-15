Local high schools are getting in their last few practice swings before heading back to the classrooms for good.
Friendswood has been the busiest of the bunch, starting the fall season with its 48-hour tennis marathon and simultaneously a 19-0 shutout of Pasadena Dobie.
Meanwhile, the county’s other major team tennis powerhouse, Clear Creek, debuted with a 14-5 loss at Pearland Dawson.
The Wildcats only trailed 4-3 after the doubles, but could win just two of the 12 singles matches down the stretch.
“We lost our tails in the singles,” Clear Creek coach Derick Geise said.
The Wildcats did get a two-win day from both Mary Tacorda and Miranda Hixson, the pair winning at the No. 5 and 6 singles slots, respectively.
Also picking up a win in doubles was the boys No. 1 team of Carter Crookston and Brice Farine.
Next up for Clear Creek will be a 9 a.m. match at Dobie on Friday. Then the Wildcats play host to Alvin Shadow Creek on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m., before participating in the Fort Bend Dual-a-Thon on Aug. 24-25.
As for Friendswood, the Mustangs put together a two-win streak, beating both Dobie and Shadow Creek (16-3), but dropped a 13-6 decision to defending District 24-6A champion Clear Lake on Tuesday.
In the win over Dobie, the Mustangs were dominating on both sides of the court, the closest outcome being a 9-8 (8-6) effort by the No. 2 girls’ doubles team of Nina Gonzalez and Nicole Mbibi over Julia Bui and Gisell Morales.
Gonzalez also won in singles, defeating Bao Nguyen at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
Adding to the singles win total for Friendswood were the boys’ Race Haas, Noah Smistad, Adric Christensen, Kiertan Patel, Josh Grewal and Andrew Litzinger, and the girls’ Quinn Radtke, Maura Mitchell, Mia Gonzalez, Linh Van and Maddie Coburn.
Radtke won at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Kristy Morales.
In doubles, the teams of Haas/Smistad, Mitchell Litvinov/Frank Lu and Mitchell/Radtke each recorded 8-0 bagels.
“I thought both teams seemed to be on track with getting their seasons underway,” Mustangs coach David Cook said following the Dobie matchup. “Dobie has a younger team with less experienced players than they are probably used to, so it seems like more of a teaching-learning time for them.
“We were happy with our kids and how they adapted to what we are introducing to them. There seems to be a higher focus from the kids this year compared with previous years.”
Against Shadow Creek, Mitchell and Radtke won a tight 6-4, 6-4 doubles match at No. 1.
“We were able to win with a dominant final score due to our strength in the lower half of the lineup,” Cook said.
Then, against Clear Lake, “We actually had a chance to go ahead after the doubles,” he said, pointing out poor play in the final match’s super-tiebreaker eventually cost the Mustangs a 4-3 advantage.
“To be honest, Tuesday was the first time we broke down from a lot of our fundamental beliefs,” Cook added. “I believe we addressed that situation thoroughly after the match, and I expect us to be better from now on.”
Friendswood will travel to Clear Brook on Friday for a 3:30 p.m. start.
In other local action, Ball High plays host to its first Jacob Hinkle Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Tors will be led by the boys’ Tony Corrales and the girls’ Aeris Buss.
Others, like Clear Springs and Clear Falls, are gearing up for their season openers beginning next week.
The Chargers start Aug. 24 at La Porte, then filled in its 24-6A bye date on Aug. 28 with a visit to Dobie.
Clear Springs co-head coach Gregg Parker said he is counting heavily on juniors Kevin Larios and Zander Cromwell and freshman Ali Schwartz to lead the way.
Clear Falls, meanwhile, has a new coach, Adam Kent, and begins the season on Aug. 28 with its district opener at home against Clear Creek.
“We are working hard in the preseason practices so far with an emphasis on doubles, and I have been excited with the progress,” said Kent, a former Division III All-American at Sewanee University.
The Knights return at the No. 1 positions Reid Collier and Brissa Mendoza.
