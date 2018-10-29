BAYTOWN
Santa Fe shook off an uneven start to sweep Nederland, 25-23, 25-18, 25-13, on Monday at Lee College.
The district runner-up Lady Indians (29-13) advance to play Fort Bend Hightower in the area round.
Struggling to gain its bearings in the first set, Santa Fe struggled through a string of errors that allowed Nederland to turn a 21-18 deficit into a 23-21 advantage.
The Lady Indians refused to gave in and took the next four points and the opening set.
Jillian Gibbs and Teresa Garza combined on a block to get things rolling, with Kassidy Taves adding a kill off a free ball to get things rolling in the other direction.
Nederland contributed a couple of errors.
"We've been working a lot on finishing," Santa Fe coach Jennifer Webb said. "It wasn't the prettiest that we've played, but we were still able to pull it out."
Nederland hurt its own cause with an unending torrent of unforced errors.
Santa Fe took full advantage, often using the mistakes to regain the momentum.
"They had a rough start, but they were able to get back out there and finish the game," Webb said.
One area where the Lady Indians excelled was the ability to run their offense.
Outstanding passing allowed setters Elena Dondanay and Kassidy Taves to consistently supply the front row.
The lone drawback was serve receive, with the Bulldogs able to drop in nine aces.
"Serve receive, we've struggled with a lot," Webb said. "When we don't pass well, we don't run our offense well. It was obvious, with serve receive, we couldn't get it together."
It was when Santa Fe was able to get the ball to the front that it was most lethal.
Taves led the offensive attack with 12 kills, while Garza added eight in addition to a block and three aces.
Riley Peters also put down five kills, as the Lady Indians dominated on the front row.
Garza served for the final five points of the second set as Santa Fe broke out of a 20-18 lead.
Taves and Garza went almost unchallenged in the third set as the Indians used runs of 8-0 and 6-1 to take control.
"Once they are on, then pretty much the whole team is on," Webb said. "We just have to make sure that we can keep those those hitters on."
Using almost exclusively underclassmen on the floor, sweeping its opening playoff match could provide a huge boost in confidence for Santa Fe.
"It's very important," Webb said. "Coming, we were rushed. We had some had some issues that caused us to get here late, so they felt rushed from the beginning. I don't really feel they settled down from that. We'll make sure that, next time, that doesn't happen."
