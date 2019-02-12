PEARLAND
Postseason spotlights are blinding at first, but coach Pam Crawford had faith in her young, talented Clear Springs club.
The Chargers, victims of an erratic first half, rode an energized final two quarters to topple Richmond George Ranch, 60-53, in a Region III-6A bi-district girls basketball playoff game on Tuesday night.
“This is a young team. We’re going to have to get used to this level of play,” said Crawford, whose squad features six underclassmen among its top eight rotation players, including two freshmen.
Sophomore Niyah Johnson led Clear Springs with 14 points and 10 rebounds, senior Vianey Galvan scored 13 and freshman Kylie Minter added 13 in a strong game off the bench.
Johnson turned up the heat in the second half with 11 points, including 5 of 7 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
“We have to maintain, contain and be consistent,” said Crawford. “I think we relaxed too much. At this level, you can’t do one thing and stop. You have to continuously play … the game never stops.”
Clear Springs will take a 25-10 overall record into the next round.
In advancing, the Chargers fashioned three critical bursts, fueled by a resurgent defense, to secure their 13th straight victory.
There was a 5-0 run at the free throw line in the final 42 seconds of the first half to close its margin to 29-26 followed by a 12-0 surge midway into the third quarter to erase a four-point deficit.
Clear Springs then hit the Longhorns with a 7-2 run in the fourth period which gave them their biggest lead of the game at 54-43. George Ranch managed to narrow the game to five at 54-49, but it never got closer.
A pesky 1-2-2 three-quarter court trap, with Johnson’s long-armed, 6-foot frame at the point, pestered George Ranch, which was called for three second-half timeline violations among its 27 turnovers.
“I think we started playing our game. We had to slow down, get control of the game and get focused,” Crawford said. “We knew where they wanted to get their points so in the second half, we had to make the adjustments, finish and not give them second shots.”
Savannah Velazquez, an outstanding 5-0 freshman, led the Longhorns (19-12) with 20 points and Jaedyn Dunn scored 17, but the remainder of the George Ranch lineup managed just 16.
“In the first half, it was non-existent,” Crawford said of the Chargers’ defense. “The second half, they were really focused on the press and got some steals. They went to basic basketball, we got the lead and we pulled it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.