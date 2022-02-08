O’Connell’s Khristian Johnson is swarmed by Grace Christian’s Daniel Sanchez, left, and Xavior Owens during the first quarter at O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
O’Connell’s Luke Waldrop, left, battles for a rebound against Grace Christian’s Daniel Sanchez and Xavior Owens during the first quarter at O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
O’Connell’s Khristian Johnson shoots over Grace Christian’s Myles Herbert during the first quarter at O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
O’Connell’s Raphfel Moss Jr. is pushed out of bounds by Grace Christian’s Xavior Owens during the first quarter at O’Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
In an anticipated matchup between TAPPS Class 2A state-ranked No. 2 O’Connell and No. 1 Houston Grace Christian, the Buccaneers sputtered out of the gate, and the Eagles were able to soar to a 69-59 win Tuesday night in Galveston.
