FRIENDSWOOD
A flood of well wishes from friends all over started Robert Koopmann’s Friday.
He ended his evening with a flood of emotions as his long football coaching career came to a solemn close.
Koopmann, who spent 29 years with Friendswood High School, including the last 11 as head coach, watched his Mustangs compete to the wire in a 22-19 loss to Magnolia West in the season finale at Henry Winston Stadium.
“It’s hard, but it’s part of life,” Koopmann said between hugs and handshakes from players and coaches. “I knew it was going to be a long day. So many visitors who wanted to come give me well wishes, so many emails, and things like that, that I appreciate immensely.
“But it was a long day, and I was trying to prepare myself for it.”
And Koopmann’s squad, which ended the season 3-5 in District 10-5A-I and 4-6 overall, prepared as well and gave Magnolia West all it could handle despite a rocky start.
When Matthew Dupuis fumbled on Friendswood’s first snap of the game, it set the table for Magnolia West, which needed nine plays to cover 27 yards and Terry Daniels crashed in from the 1 to make it 7-0.
After Friendswood went three-and-out on its next series, Caylon Dygert blocked a punt, scooped the ball and ran 12 yards for another TD. Dygert powered in for the two-point conversion for a 15-0 lead with :59 seconds left in the opening period.
But Friendswood, riding a toughening defense and the arm of Dupuis, rallied with two scores in the second quarter to cut its deficit to 15-13.
Dupuis capped a 14-play, 78-yard march with a 32-yard catch-and-run toss to tight end Hunter Smyrl. Friendswood missed the PAT kick, but it had more in the tank.
Late in the half, Walker Winters and Smyrl hauled in catches for 14 and 26 yards, respectively, before Dupuis found Hayden Crowson for a 33-yard TD.
Friendswood took the lead late in the third quarter as Winters trotted in from the 1 to make it 19-15 after a two-point try failed. Smyrl again came up big with a 48-yard reception.
Magnolia West then put the game away as Kai Alcoa-Disdier ran in from the 3 with 4:51 to play.
With the victory, Magnolia West (7-3 overall, 5-3 district) sewed up the No. 4 playoff seed from 10-5A and will meet the Ball High on Friday in the bi-district round of the UIL playoffs.
“That’s our season. We’re just a bunch of hard-working dudes,” Koopmann said. “Those little mistakes add up, but man, we got after them tonight against a good football team.
“Two plays and we might win this thing and they’d be staying home and Foster is going on. They had a lot to play for so for our kids to go toe-to-toe with them is just amazing.”
