With both teams breaking in young quarterbacks, Friday’s Clash of the Causeway was expected to be dominated by defense. Both Galveston Ball and La Marque’s defensive units played at championship level, but one play was all Tors quarterback Ar Warner needed to make the difference.
Warner’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Nehemiah Noel with 53 seconds left in the third quarter provided the only score in a 7-0 win in the regular season opener for both teams while giving Ball a third straight win in the longtime rivalry.
“We got a great pass from (Warner) down the middle,” said Ball High coach Kimble Anders. “Nehemiah hit the post. It was well-executed.”
“That’s the great thing about football,” said La Marque coach Shone Evans. “It’s a game of inches. It was one play that cost us the game, but there guys on both sides of the field competing. Two Galveston County teams played hard.”
The touchdown was the only completion of the night for Warner, but with the way the Tors’ defense played, it was more than enough to hold up.
Ball High held La Marque to just 105 total yards of offense, 20 of which came off a delayed punt run from Jauron Reid Jr. The Cougars were unable to take advantage of good field position in the first quarter, squandering away what would be their best chance to score when quarterback Armond Robinson fumbled into the end zone at the Ball High 2-yard line late in the first quarter.
The defense recorded three turnovers, two from defensive back Darion Henry in the final four minutes of the game, including the game’s final play.
The Cougars’ defense was just as rugged, holding Ball High to 161 yards of offense. Tors running back Clarence Dalton accounted for the bulk of production, finishing with 106 yards on 25 hard-earned carries.
Ball High will play host to Houston Yates at 7 p.m. Friday at Courville Stadium, while La Marque welcomes St. Pius X to a 7 p.m. home date at Etherdege Stadium on Friday.
