INDIANS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Matthew Bentley (1st year)
2018 record: 5-6, 4-3 in district (lost to Fort Bend Marshall, 53-13, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 5 offense, 2 defense.
Key players: WR/DB Nate Hays, RB Alex Trevino, OL Joey Gibbs, DE Reece Dobson, DB Bruce Erekson
HOT READ
A memorable 2018 highlighted by the program’s first-ever win over a state-ranked team, Santa Fe also returned to the postseason for the first time since 2009. The joy was short-lived, as the Indians lost 28 seniors to graduation and head coach Mark Kanipes, who departed to Brazosport. Enter new coach Matthew Bentley, whose task will be finding a wealth of youngsters in a loaded District 12-5A-II.
Finding a quarterback is a top priority for Bentley, who plans to run a more balanced offense instead of the pass-happy set of the past couple of seasons. Running back Alex Trevino and receiver Nate Hays are the two most important playmakers on the roster, which will have three returning starters on the offensive line. The defense will remain the same, but only defensive end Reece Dobson and junior safety Bruce Erekson are returning starters. The Indians will need time to develop, which will make much of 2019 feel like the program could take a step back in order to take bigger steps in 2020.
– Brandon C. Williams
PLAYER TO WATCH
Nate Hays, senior, WR/DB
The Indians will rely on Hays on both sides of the ball. The well-seasoned receiver will provide a reliable target for whoever wins the starting quarterback role, and his speed on defense means he'll spend much of his time draped against the opposition's top receiver. If Santa Fe pulls off a surprise and makes another run at the playoffs, Hays' contributions will be a big reason behind it.
– Brandon C. Williams
QUOTABLE
“We’ve lost 28 seniors, so there’s no question we’re going to need our youngsters to step up. For us to be successful, we’ve got to find a quarterback to make everything work.”
– Santa Fe head coach Matthew Bentley on replacing 28 seniors and 14 starters from last year’s playoff team
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 at Dobie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Tomball, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs Brazoswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs Nederland, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Baytown Lee, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs Vidor, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Crosby, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Port Neches-Groves, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 vs Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Barbers Hill, 7:30 p.m.
