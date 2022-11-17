In an undisputed contest, scoring 778.5 points, Ball High AJROTC got the win over Stewarts Creek AJROTC.
Ball High AJROTC was led by Alianna Sierra, who shot a 225.0. The remaining contributing members were Sweetly Musick, Jace Apple and Jonathan Hernandez. They are coached by Mark Knight.
Ball High AJROTC is competing in the Distinguished Division where they are currently ranked in 49th place. They have a 2-5 record.
Stewarts Creek AJROTC is from Smyrna, Tennessee, and is coached by Joel Payne. Stewarts Creek AJROTC is also competing in the Distinguished Division where they are currently ranked in 54th place. They have a 0-5 record.
This coming week Ball High AJROTC has a bye week.
Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts: an eight-week regular season going on now, followed by the postseason.
The Champions Division is reserved for the top teams in the country. The top eight teams from the Champions Division regular season will compete in a single-elimination tournament for the league championships.
The Distinguished Division are the second-tiered teams, followed by the Elite Division.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a three-position air rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions but adapted to high school-age athletes.
Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.