The Ball High Tors boys basketball team used size and depth to their advantage for a resounding 66-43 road win Monday afternoon over the La Marque Cougars in the teams' annual Clash of the Causeway rivalry game.
“I’m proud of the kids,” said Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple, whose team was making its 2022-23 regular season debut. “We’re still trying to put it all together, but they came out focused, played hard and played with a lot of class and character.”
Ball High never trailed in the game, with its first three made field goals coming on second-chance put-backs. A bucket in the paint from London Deyon then gave the Tors an 8-0 lead, and they never lost control of the contest, although La Marque worked hard to keep it close for as long as it could.
A 10-2 Cougars run led by seven points from Herman Raleigh whittled Ball High’s lead to 12-10 late in the first quarter, but the Tors countered with 11 unanswered points — highlighted by a rim-rattling dunk from Will Cianfrini and capped by a corner 3-pointer from Arentheis Winn — on a run that stretched into the second period.
A drive to the hoop by La Marque’s Xavier Clayton set the score at 28-20 in the Tors’ favor at the halftime intermission.
Ball High led by as 41-26 in the third quarter, but the Cougars appeared to be compiling some momentum at the end of the period, as they cut the deficit down to 43-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
But, the Tors saved their best showing for the final 8 minutes, as they combined their highest-scoring period of the game (23 points) with a suffocating defense that held La Marque to just one made field goal and six made free throws in the frame.
“Our confidence went up, and the kids realized that through our efforts, we were going to be successful, and I think they started feeling good about themselves,” Temple said.
Eleven different Ball High players scored at least two points in the game, led by Cianfrini’s 20 points to go along with five rebounds. Malcolm Simpson added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Connor O’Donohoe had 10 points for the Tors.
“That’s a testament to the kids, how hard they play and how hard they work, so I’m glad they could all share in the success,” Temple said of the deep, balanced scoring.
La Marque was led by Jasiya Johnson with 15 points and Clayton with 12 points.
“At the end of day, we didn’t execute; we weren’t disciplined enough,” La Marque head boys basketball coach Kevin Wilcox said. “So, those are some things we have to work on.”
The Tors will be right back in action 1 p.m. Tuesday for their home opener against Clear Creek.
The Cougars have the rest of the holiday week off before returning to their home floor 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 against La Porte.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
