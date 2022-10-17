Friendswood is the first of the locals to write its ticket to the Region III team tennis semifinals after racking up a second straight 10-0 shutout in the postseason, this time against Baytown Sterling on Monday.
The Mustangs won all seven doubles matches, being heavily contested in the No. 1 boys matchup, before winning the three decisive singles matches to advance to Thursday’s Region III-5A state-qualifying tournament in College Station against either Montgomery Lake Creek or Lake Belton.
Simultaneously, Ball High’s playoff run came to a disappointing ending as the Tors dropped a 10-0 decision to Richmond Foster.
The playoffs continue Tuesday in the Class 6A ranks, with Clear Creek facing No. 21 state-ranked Pearland Dawson at Dawson High School, and Clear Springs facing District 24 rival Clear Lake at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, both 3 p.m. starts.
“They are a gritty and competitive team,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said of Sterling. “They fought us pretty hard in the doubles and pushed us quite hard.”
The Mustangs’ Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni were extended to three sets before winning a super-tiebreaker, then Friendswood iced the win with straight-set singles victories by the girls’ Maadhvi Bhojani and Fiona Fuke, and the boys’ Yan Terekhin.
Terekhin turned in the match winner, beating Lucas Northcutt at No. 2, 6-2, 6-3.
“In the end I think we are more experienced playing tough matches,” Cook said.
As for Ball High, which earlier in the area round celebrated a 10-9 comeback against Fort Bend Kempner, Monday’s final score was inevitable.
Still, Tors head coach Kyle Fisher was pleased with his team’s fall showing.
“We had an incredible season, and I couldn’t be prouder of our kids,” Fisher said. “We had the goal of making it farther than last year, and our players exceeded expectations. Foster was very strong, especially at the (No.) 1 line on both sides.”
In Ball High's dramatic win over Fort Bend Kempner, the Tors trailed 8-9 with two matches remaining.
But Sofia Grasso, manning the No. 2 girls singles, kept Ball High in the match with a dramatic 3-6, 6-4, 13-11 win, evening the score at 9-apiece. Then, Claire Jobe completed the comeback with a 6-3, 6-2 effort in the top girls matchup.
“Sofia was absolutely clutch in a must-win match,” Fisher said. “Claire sealed the deal for us, never losing control of her match. What a finish!
“Our team is ready to get back to work and make a run this spring.”
Over in 6A, Clear Creek moved on to the quarterfinals with a 12-0 romp past Humble Summer Creek.
A three-set rally by the Wildcats’ mixed doubles team of Devlin Zepeda/VJ Pistone gave Clear Creek an early 7-0 advantage before the boys’ Bryan Langford, Craig Crookston, Remy Lu and Gabe Crudo, and the girls’ Katelyn Gross each won in singles.
Langford, Crookston and Gross each recorded 6-0, 6-0 whitewashings.
“It was another great accomplishment to be area champions with this group,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said, noting the Wildcats are in the regional quarterfinals for the first time in five years. “We know we are going to have a battle on our hands when we face Dawson.”
Clear Creek won an earlier match with Dawson, 11-8, but Dawson, a 10-0 area winner over Pasadena Dobie, was missing its No. 2 girl.
“Everyone has to come to play in order for us to advance,” Geise said.
Same holds true for the Clear Springs Chargers in their rematch with Clear Lake. Clear Lake won the first meeting, 10-9.
In the Chargers’ 10-2 area-round effort over Deer Park, “We had to work hard to win the matches we won,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. “We won three super-tiebreakers and one set tiebreaker to be up 7-0 after the doubles.”
Tacking on the finishing touches in singles against Deer Park were the boys’ Heintje Unson and Arthur Esenaliev, and the girls’ Merlova Johnson.
REGION III-6A QUARTERFINALS
• Tuesday
Clear Creek vs. Pearland Dawson at Dawson High School, 3 p.m.
Clear Springs vs. Clear Lake at Clear Brook High School (Friendswood), 3 p.m.
