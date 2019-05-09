SANTA FE
Angleton pitcher Aaliyah Garcia had a dominant outing and the Wildcats scored all their runs off a pair of Santa Fe errors, as the Lady Indians fell, 4-0, in the opener of their Region III-5A quarterfinal playoff series Thursday.
“There’s going to have to be some soul-searching tonight, which I think they will do,” Santa Fe head coach Beth Baros said. “As the underdog coming into this series, they know that they’re going to have to shine, and tonight was not their best. They have two more games to show their best, and they’re going to bring it.”
The series continues 7 p.m. Friday in Angleton, weather permitting.
Garcia set the tone by striking out Santa Fe’s first nine batters in order — with 31 of her 40 total pitches in that span going for strikes — and was one out away from a no-hitter, as she finished with one hit, one walk and 14 strikeouts in seven innings in her complete-game shutout. Overall, 84 of her 103 total pitches were strikes.
“We knew what they were going to do to us, and we just didn’t make adjustments at the plate tonight,” Baros said. “We were definitely going up there swinging defensively instead of offensively, and that hurt us.”
A crack in the typically armor-plated defense of the Lady Indians saw Angleton plate its first two runs of the game in the top of the second inning.
Avery Farr got a hold of a leadoff single, and Garcia reached on an infield single that deflected off the pitcher’s glove to get things started. After a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, an error on a grounder to second saw both Farr and courtesy runner Aaliyah White come home for the early 2-0 lead.
In a rare type of double play, Ciara Trahan charged on a ball blooped to shallow center field for a fly out, and then stepped on second base for the 8-unassisted twin put-out to allow Santa Fe to escape the inning without further damage.
In the top of the fourth, it was again the tandem of Farr (leadoff double) and Garcia (reached on error) setting the table for more runs. After a fly-out, a walk loaded the bases, and then an error on a hard grounder to third allowed Farr and White to score again for the 4-0 advantage.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Santa Fe broke up Garcia’s perfect game bid when Maggie Childs drew a four-pitch walk. A sac bunt got Childs to second base, but Garcia recorded her 13th strikeout of the game to end the inning.
The Lady Indians appeared to finally catch up to Garcia’s pitching in the bottom of the seventh, but it was just too little, too late.
Rylie Bouvier prevented the no-hitter with a two-out single laced to left field. Leading off the inning, Juliana Garcia looked like she was going to leg out an infield single on a slow dribbler to shortstop, but she was called out in a bang-bang play at first. The next batter, Ryleigh Mata, rocketed a ball to deep left field that appeared like it might land past the fielder’s grasp, but Farr turned and made a nice leaping catch for the out.
In addition to Farr (2-for-3, two runs), Mika Hinojosa (2-for-3) and Mia Scott (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Lady Wildcats.
Santa Fe pitcher Maddy Blake battled through all seven innings, scattering eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts with no earned runs in a tough-luck loss.
