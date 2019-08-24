Among the risks high school football players take to play the sport they love is the threat of heat-related illnesses, and like any other risks to their athletes’ safety, it has been the responsibility of the coaching staffs around Galveston County to address the threat that extreme heat poses.
As the area’s combination of high temperatures and humidity reaching a crescendo in August coincides with the beginning of high school football practices and scrimmages, Galveston County athletic programs have to work overtime to address those conditions as their athletes perform under the unforgiving Texas sun.
“When it’s as hot as it is, we take a mandatory 5-minute water break — where we get them off the field and get their helmet off of them — every 30 minutes,” Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said. “Not only do we have those mandatory 5-minute breaks where everybody is off the field, everybody is off their feet, everybody is getting water, but anytime during practice if any young man needs water, we’ve got athletic trainers and student-trainers with a six-pack of (32-ounce) water bottles. Water is always just readily available.”
During these breaks in activity, coaches instruct players to put no unneeded wear on their bodies, which includes the mandatory removal of their helmets and other equipment.
“If you’re not in a drill, your helmet is off,” Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann said. “And, if they’re not in a drill, we have great student-trainers who are helping us with water and everything.”
Another safety measure is having small vehicles, like golf carts, in case an athlete needs to be rushed off the field for treatment inside, whether it’s merely needing to recover in an air-conditioned room or being placed into a cold tub. Schools also utilize mobile cooling stations, which constantly emit a cold mist, on extra-hot days.
While hot summers in Texas are nothing new, a recent report from environmental science and news organization, Climate Central, cited Houston as one of the cities that has seen the largest increases in the number of “danger” days, which are when the heat index exceeds 105 degrees, over the course of the past 40 years. Exposure to heat indexes above 90 degrees runs an increased risk of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The study collected data from 239 U.S. cities, and the only cities in this category with more increases in “danger” days than Houston were McAllen, Laredo and Victoria. In addition to knowledge regarding rising temperatures, what athletic programs now know regarding proper precautions in dealing with the heat has evolved substantially over the years.
“When I was playing, I lived back in the days when you took salt tablets and you didn’t drink, and how none of us died, I have no idea,” Koopmann said. “We had one little cup of water in between switching from offense to defense. My younger coaches don’t even know what salt tablets are. The whole game has gotten safer, and practices have gotten safer.”
The major key to battling the heat can be boiled down to two factors — hydration and education. Diligence in keeping athletes properly hydrated wards off the effects of the heat on their bodies, which is why football programs enlist many athletic trainers, professional and student volunteers, equipped with water bottles and anything else the athletes may need.
And, when it comes to hydration, local programs are even taking it a step further than that.
“We issue all of our kids a 1-gallon jug that they fill up with water, and they carry around with them every day, so that they get the idea of just the amount of water they consumed,” Snelson said.
“We just put in a bottle-filling station in our locker room, and it keeps up with how many bottles (are filled),” Koopmann said. “That thing has been in there two weeks, and we’re already at like 800 bottles.”
County athletic programs are also making sure their student-athletes are educated in the importance of hydration, as well as recognizing the signs of the possible onset of heat-related illnesses and when they need to take a break.
“We tell our kids that if you guys do not feel right, just come and tell us, ‘Coach, I don’t feel good, and I’m going to go see the trainer,’” Snelson said. “An athlete is never denied the opportunity to go see an athletic trainer if they’re not feeling good.”
Coaches also stress to their players the importance of remaining in shape and practicing good hydration habits well in advance of the first practices of the new school year, rather than waiting until the first day of football practice to begin getting into football shape.
“That’s why we do our summer workouts,” Koopmann said. “You can tell between the kids who come to our summer workouts and the ones who don’t — in how they handle the heat and how they handle our practices.”
