ALVIN
Clear Springs used strong passing and hitting to sweep error-prone Shadow Creek 25-8, 25-17, 25-15 in Tuesday’s Region III-6A bi-district volleyball match at Alvin High School.
The Chargers excelled at all facets of the game, handcuffing with the Lady Sharks with on-target serves and exceptional blocking.
“It benefits our team that we have so many offensive weapons,” Clear Springs coach Shannon McClellen said. “The fact that we had pretty good ball control, we were able to set all of our options. My setters are so great, they are really hard to read. We had a ton of single blocks and no blocks, and that was very beneficial for us.”
Clear Springs trailed only once early in the second set. Aside from that, the Chargers were firmly in control during all three sets.
By the time that match ended, 10 different Clear Springs attackers had registered at least one kill.
That was facilitated by strong serve receive and passing by the Chargers’ back row.
“Our first touch on the ball has been key for us,” McClellen said. “That is kind of what we’ve been stressing, having that good first touch. We’re not big by any means, but we’re very athletic and pretty quick. We run a pretty fast offense that is based off that first touch.”
With libero Abby Fuller leading the way, the Chargers were able to put most serves back into play. The Lady Sharks managed just two aces in the contest.
Clear Springs served eight aces and left Shadow Creek out of system on many others. Jordan Eager had five of those.
“Jordan serves great,” McClellen said. “They were hitting the spots that I was calling. We were making Shadow Creek’s serve receive move outside of their body, which was definitely helpful for us.”
When the Lady Sharks were able to get the ball up to the net, they proved to be capable of a strong attack. But those moments did not occur often.
Shadow Creek managed only 17 total kills in the contest. Errors came much more often because of poor passing.
Clear Springs finished with 36 kills, with many falling untouched on the Shadow Creek end.
Ashley Richardson led the way with 10 kills, with Carissa Young close behind with seven.
Six other Chargers put down two or more kills.
“We don’t have just one particular kid that is our go-to,” McClellen said. “That’s what makes this team so special and such a threat to other teams. You can’t key on just of them.”
Clear Springs put together several runs based on outstanding passing and setting.
The opening set saw the Chargers finish with a 13-2 run.
Clear Springs led 16-13 in the second before closing out the set by taking nine of the last 13 points.
Shadow Creek finally showed some life in the final set, but only after a 20-5 Clear Springs advantage allowed McClellen to give her reserves some playing time.
The Chargers advance to play Atascocita (winners over Pasadena Dobie in four sets Tuesday) in the area round of the playoffs Friday at a time and place to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.