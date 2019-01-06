Some big wins last week have set up some even bigger matchups for the early portion of the week ahead in Galveston County high school basketball. Here’s a look at what’s happening.
LAST WEEK’S OBSERVATIONS
• All for Ball: Both the Ball High boys and girls basketball teams picked up close, critical victories over Crosby. The wins kept both teams undefeated in District 22-5A and tied atop the standings.
Multi-sport standout Nigel Green led the Tors in scoring, while Brianca Houston continued to be a welcomed top scorer for the Lady Tors, complimenting the one-two punch of Ariana Smith and Bebe Galloway. Both Green and Houston recorded double-doubles in their respective wins.
TUESDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Ball High at Friendswood girls: Someone’s “0” will have to go, as the Lady Mustangs (5-0 in District 22-5A) host the Lady Tors (5-0) in a battle for first place in the district. Both teams possess a close win over fellow playoff contender Goose Creek Memorial (3-2), and should expect another close one when they meet 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A win for Ball High all but assures the Lady Tors finish the first half of district play unbeaten, as they host last-place Baytown Lee (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. Friendswood will also have the opportunity to close out the first half unblemished with a win, but the Lady Mustangs will have no gimme 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby (3-2).
• Clear Falls at Clear Creek girls: Expect a gritty, defensive battle, as these two playoff hopefuls lock horns 7 p.m. Tuesday looking to gain an edge in the crowded top of the District 24-6A standings. Both the Knights (4-1 in district) and the Wildcats (3-1) will be looking to avoid the second loss of their 24-6A seasons, which could put a slight bump on their path to the playoffs.
Clear Creek and Clear Falls are both coming off of close losses to Clear Lake (3-1), which faces Clear Springs (3-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in another key matchup. A win for the Knights will see them end the first half of district play at least tied for first place, while the Wildcats could accomplish the same feat with a win over Clear Falls and over Clear Springs at 7 p.m. Friday.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE TUESDAY
• Boys:
Friendswood at Ball High, 7 p.m.
Clear Creek at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
Goose Creek Memorial at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Crosby, 7 p.m.
La Marque at Van Vleck, 7 p.m.
East Bernard at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.
• Girls:
Santa Fe at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m.
Crosby at Texas City, 7 p.m.
La Marque at West Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
East Bernard at Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Falls — 4-1
Clear Lake — 3-1
Clear Creek — 3-1
Clear Springs — 3-1
Alvin — 1-3
Dickinson — 1-4
Clear Brook — 0-4
Friday’s results:
Clear Lake 38, Clear Falls 34
Clear Springs 69, Alvin 54
Dickinson 60, Clear Brook 48
(Open) Clear Creek
• District 22-5A girls
Ball High — 5-0
Friendswood — 5-0
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-2
Crosby — 3-2
Santa Fe — 2-3
Texas City — 2-3
Baytown Lee — 0-5
Galena Park — 0-5
Friday’s results:
Ball High 47, Crosby 44
Friendswood 43, Galena Park 14
Santa Fe 67, Baytown Lee 52
Goose Creek Memorial 66, Texas City 28
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 3-0
Clear Creek — 2-0
Clear Lake — 1-1
Clear Brook — 1-1
Clear Springs — 1-2
Clear Falls — 1-2
Alvin — 0-3
Friday’s results:
Clear Lake 70, Clear Falls 48
Clear Springs 66, Alvin 40
Dickinson 65, Clear Brook 45
(Non-district) Clear Creek 67, Brazosport 31
• District 22-5A boys
Ball High — 3-0
Texas City — 3-0
Crosby — 2-1
Friendswood — 2-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 1-2
Baytown Lee — 1-2
Galena Park — 0-3
Santa Fe — 0-3
Friday’s results:
Ball High 57, Crosby 54
Friendswood 47, Galena Park 42
Baytown Lee 78, Santa Fe 45
Texas City 56, Goose Creek Memorial 42
