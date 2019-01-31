While the playoff picture became a little clearer with Tuesday’s round of Galveston County high school basketball games, there is still plenty left to be decided with several key matchups on the slate Friday. Here’s a look at what’s happening.
FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
• Clear Lake at Clear Springs girls: With both teams winning Tuesday, they set up this District 24-6A championship showdown between the Chargers and the Falcons. A win for Clear Springs (9-1 in district) clinches the ninth straight district championship for the prestigious Chargers program, while Clear Lake (8-2) can claim at least a share of the 24-6A crown with a victory. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
• Friendswood at Ball High girls: The Lady Mustangs can move toward a likely outright District 22-5A championship — their first in several years — with a victory, but the Lady Tors can create an interesting situation at the top of the district standings should they defend their home court. A Ball High win will almost assuredly see the Lady Tors (10-2 in district) finish in a three-way tie with Friendswood (11-1) and Goose Creek Memorial (10-2) for first place in 22-5A. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Ball High at Friendswood boys: The Tors will look to get past a major speed bump on their road to a rematch with rival Texas City — possibly for the District 22-5A crown — in a tough road environment on the Mustangs’ home floor. A win over Ball High (9-1 in district) for Friendswood (7-3) would be a signature victory and certainly serve as a major confidence booster with the playoffs just around the corner. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
ALSO ON FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
• Boys
Clear Falls at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Goose Creek Memorial, 7 p.m.
Crosby at Texas City, 7 p.m.
La Marque at Brazosport, 7:30 p.m.
Hitchcock at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
Houston St. Thomas Episcopal at Bay Area Christian, 7:30 p.m.
O’Connell at Conroe Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
(Open) Dickinson
• Girls
Clear Creek at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Goose Creek Memorial at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.
Texas City at Crosby, 7 p.m.
Brazosport at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.
Hitchcock at East Bernard, 6:15 p.m.
Houston St. Thomas Episcopal at Bay Area Christian, 6 p.m.
O’Connell at Conroe Covenant, 6 p.m.
(Open) Dickinson
DISTRICT GLANCE
• District 24-6A girls
Clear Springs — 9-1
Clear Lake — 8-2
Clear Falls — 8-3
Clear Creek — 5-5
Alvin — 4-6
Clear Brook — 1-9
Dickinson — 1-10
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Lake 39, Clear Falls 34
Clear Springs 51, Alvin 37
Clear Brook 51, Dickinson 41
(Open) Clear Creek
• District 22-5A girls
Friendswood — 11-1
Goose Creek Memorial — 10-2
Ball High — 10-2
Crosby — 7-5
Santa Fe — 5-7
Texas City — 4-8
Baytown Lee — 1-11
Galena Park — 0-12
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 71, Crosby 48
Friendswood 82, Galena Park 15
Santa Fe 73, Lee 31
GCM 91, Texas City 36
• District 24-6A boys
Dickinson — 9-0
Clear Creek — 6-2
Clear Lake — 6-2
Clear Springs — 3-5
Clear Brook — 3-5
Alvin — 1-7
Clear Falls — 1-7
Tuesday’s results:
Clear Lake 72, Clear Falls 41
Clear Springs 62, Alvin 57
Dickinson 75, Clear Brook 56
(Open) Clear Creek
• District 22-5A boys
Texas City — 9-1
Ball High — 9-1
Friendswood — 6-3
Crosby — 6-4
Baytown Lee — 4-6
Goose Creek Memorial — 3-7
Galena Park — 1-9
Santa Fe — 1-9
Tuesday’s results:
Ball High 41, Crosby 38
Friendswood 56, Galena Park 50
Santa Fe 69, Lee 61
Texas City 71, GCM 51
