SANTA FE
Turnovers have been a mainstay for the Buccaneers of Brazoswood, and it showed in the second half.
The Bucs (0-3) lost to the Sante Fe Indians (1-2), 21-17 as the Bucs gave up 14 unanswered points in the second half to stay in the winless column for the season.
Brazoswood had momentum in the first half that was capped by an interception by cornerback Marquell Maxie to end the half ahead 11-0. The Bucs scored from a 26 yard touchdown pass from quarterback CJ Toy to wide receiver Damian Leal and a field goal by defensive back/kicker Cameron Whipple, all in the second quarter.
Running back Alex Trevino got Santa Fe's first TD in the third quarter on a 27-yard run, and momentum changed for the Indians with a 46-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive back Clayton Simmons for the Indians. Bucs wide receiver Leal fumbled after a 12-yard gain on a reverse play.
With the Bucs leading 17-14 with 9:39 left in the third quarter, the Indians recovered an onside kick to keep their momentum going in the second half.
On the second play of their next drive, Trevino reeled off a 34 yard run, and the drive was capped by a Trevor Trexler 1-yard touchdown run to take the lead for the first time in the game.
The Bucs had a couple of chances after Santa Fe took the lead, but couldn’t keep ahold of the football. Leal fumbled for a second time in the game after catching a 2-yard pass from Toy.
Brazoswood was given new life after defensive end Vontroy Malone had a tackle for loss on Trexler to give the Bucs the ball back after the Indians went for it on fourth down with 3:33 left in the game.
Toy had a 16-yard scamper and a 12-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Lease on fourth down to keep the Bucs hopes alive, but couldn’t finish in the end. Toy threw an interception to defensive back Kyeler Thompson with 1:20 left in the game to keep the Bucs winless on the season.
The Bucs had 227 yards of total offense, 165 rushing and 62 passing. They forced the Indians into two turnovers, but couldn’t overcome their own with a total of three.
A surprise for the Bucs offense was linebacker Kaleb Manning, who played in the Bucs power run package and ran for 45 yards on six carries.
The Indians were led by Trevino, who ran for 118 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
