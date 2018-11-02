LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers left little doubt in the outcome from the get-go Friday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium, as they logged a 52-0 win over the Clear Lake Falcons to clinch a third straight District 24-6A title.
“It’s big, it’s the first time in school history that we’ve won three in a row,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said. “It’s a big accomplishment for this group. They kind of got started when we first got here, that sophomore class. A lot of our guys — (running back) Todd (Hudson II), (defensive lineman) Jason (Gold) were on that first district championship team when I came back, and they wanted to do three in a row. It’s big for them.”
Clear Springs needed just seven plays and 2:12 off the clock to score on the opening drive of the game. Hudson (21 carries, 206 yards) had a pair of nice runs, and a 39-yard pass connection from Garrett Rooker (14-for-25, 292 yards) to Isaiah Bibb (four receptions, 118 yards) set up an 8-yard Hudson TD run for the early 7-0 lead.
“We wanted to start fast and make a statement early on and show the physicality of our football team,” Dailey said.
An interception by Evian Bollig snuffed out a promising Clear Lake drive, and a pair of 22-yard receptions by Terrance Woodson and Kaleb Hymes (five receptions, 67 yards) helped get the Chargers to the Falcons’ 1-yard line, where Rooker punched it in for a 14-0 lead at the 2:58 mark of the first quarter.
A Clear Lake three-and-out was followed by a quick Clear Springs scoring drive capped by a 28-yard pass TD connection from Rooker to Bibb to go ahead 21-0 with 11 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Another three-and-out was followed by another long Chargers TD play — a 35-yard TD run by Hudson on the seventh play of the ensuing drive. Clear Lake fumbled the kickoff that followed to give Clear Springs the ball right back at the Falcons’ 31-yard line, and rushes of 17 yards and 13 yards by Hymes set up a 1-yard power run into the end zone by Daniel Nino to swell the lead to 35-0 midway through the second quarter.
Later in the quarter, Evan Mason split the uprights on a 36-yard field goal, and the Chargers took a 38-0 lead into halftime. Clear Springs out-gained Clear Lake in total yards 396-28 in the one-sided first half. The Chargers ended the game with 588 total yards of offense and had 23 first downs to just seven for the Falcons.
The Chargers tacked on another touchdown late in the third quarter.
Clear Springs (6-3, 5-0 in district) will close out the regular season with the Fight for 518 rivalry game against Clear Creek (4-5, 2-3 in district) at 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
