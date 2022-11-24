HITCHCOCK
With only six seniors among his 22 starters on the 2022 team, Hitchcock Bulldogs head football coach Craig Smith said he didn’t give his young team any stated goals ahead of this season, but rather a mission to elevate the program’s expectations.
“We just wanted to set the standard and raise the bar each week, and they’ve been doing it,” Smith said, with Hitchcock (11-1 overall) now being in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
In doing so, the Bulldogs have also developed an identity as a never-say-die group of players who Smith says “have just got no quit in them.”
“It’s just in us — we don’t quit until the end,” sophomore linebacker Terrell Allen said. “We’re going to fight all the way until the game’s over with.”
That mentality has been put to the test in the playoffs, as the District 12-3A-I champions Hitchcock trailed in both games at halftime under cold, rainy weather conditions. In particular, the Bulldogs buckled down on both sides of the ball last week against Woodville to turn a 31-14 halftime deficit into a 36-31 victory.
“I got onto my team and told them we needed to fix our attitude and play better — play our game and don’t let that phase us,” senior strong safety Taron Elam said.
With the team’s leaders in tackles Allen (86.5 tackles) and Elam (85 tackles) at the forefront, Hitchcock’s improved defense has been a major factor in the team’s improvement this season, following a 2021 campaign that saw the Bulldogs finish with a 5-6 record, only good for a fourth-place finish in district and a first-round playoff exit.
Add to that an explosive offense led by sophomore quarterback Lloyd Jones III (143-for-241, 2,660 yards, 34 TDs, four INTs; 107 carries, 408 yards, seven TDs), junior receiver Damien McDaniel (58 receptions, 1,000 yards, 15 TDs), junior running back Bryce Dorsey (77 carries, 933 yards, 10 TDs; 31 receptions, 523 yards, five TDs; kickoff return TDs of 88, 95 and 96 yards) and sophomore receiver Kelshaun Johnson (35 receptions, 600 yards, seven TDs), and the Bulldogs have been a formidable foe for anyone lined up opposite of them.
A more intangible component of the Bulldogs’ 2022 success is the close bond the players share after growing up competing together on youth football, basketball and track teams, or against each other in someone’s front yard.
“These young guys are so used to tournament time,” said Smith, whose Bulldogs also won the Division II State 7on7 championship over the summer. “When that bracket gets up there, no matter what they’re playing in, they’re just a super competitive group. They have a will to win that’s impressive. They don’t fold under pressure.”
Even though the bulk of this year’s team’s starters will return next year with a bright future ahead, they also want to win now, Smith said. That mission continues this week against Class 3A, Division I’s No. 1 state-ranked FrankIin Lions — winners of 28 straight games and the 2021 Class 3A, Division II state champion.
“Franklin is going to run right at you with their slot-T offense, so we’re going to have to play physical and tackle well,” Smith said. “They’re on a run that we really respect.”
Surely, the size of the fight in these ‘Dogs will again be tested against Franklin, but it’s a challenge the players are embracing as they have the rare privilege to be practicing during the Thanksgiving break.
“I’m really competitive, so I love going up against the best of the best,” Jones said.
Kickoff for the Hitchcock-Franklin Region III-3A-I semifinal game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
