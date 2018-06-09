DICKINSON
A nightmare for opposing pitchers all season and definitely the toughest out in the county, Dickinson’s Baylee Klingler is the Galveston County softball co-player for the 2018 season.
The senior Klingler finished the 2018 campaign with an unreal .589 batting average and 38 runs batted in. Out of Klingler’s 33 total base hits, more than half went for extra bases with 10 home runs, six doubles and a triple.
“I think this season was really fun — it was the loosest I’ve played in all four years because it was my senior year, and I wanted to cherish the little things, not just stats or anything like that,” Klingler said.
Klingler’s hitting prowess clearly commanded the respect of opponents, as she was walked 33 times — equaling her base hit total — to rack up a .725 on-base percentage.
“I think that helped with pitch selection and just focusing on quality at-bats,” Klingler said. “It does (get frustrating) because, as a team, we didn’t really have the season that we wanted to, so the fact that I couldn’t really help too much because I wasn’t getting pitched to was frustrating. But, it happens. I’m not mad about it.”
Klingler had a 1.268 slugging percentage and batted .625 with runners in scoring position. Defensively, Klingler had a .941 fielding percentage at the all-important shortstop spot.
While Klingler excelled on the field, the Lady Gators were unable to find the success they were hoping for, missing the cut for the playoffs in a deep District 24-6A.
Going forward, Klingler moves on to play softball at Texas A&M, and already has her goals set high.
“I’m looking forward to playing at such a high level,” Klingler said. “I’m excited to play with girls who have a lot of talent. There’s a big challenge in that, and I like being challenged. … I want to be a four-time All-American in college and really just play the best that I can every game.”
After earning a roster spot and playing time with the U.S. junior national softball team last summer, Klingler said she also has Olympic aspirations down the road.
